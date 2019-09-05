RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Sep 2019 22:04 |  By Minal Metkari

Know the singer songwriter in DJ Zaeden in debut track 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: DJ, producer Zaeden has debuted as a singer, songwriter with his debut single, Tere Bina.

Speaking about the romantic song, released under VYRL Originals, Zaeden exclaims, “We have just put out Tere Bina on YouTube. I have been waiting for the song’s release for almost one year. We had a lot of struggles until the final product was ready. I am really excited and happy with the response, I am getting on YouTube.”

On being asked if there was any specific idea behind this song, he shares, “It’s actually funny when I started making the song, I was in my studio and this really ‘catchy tune’ came into my head. I grabbed my phone and recorded the whistle. This led to the song for which, I came up with a guitarist. My manager got in touch with talented lyricist, Kumaar Vermaa, who is the man behind the words.”

“The idea behind, both, the song and its video, was to keep it really simple since it’s my first single as a singer-songwriter. I just wanted to make sure that I have a very safe song and its one of those tracks that people won’t get bored off because I personally do get bored of songs after listening to them again and again in the studio. But, this is one of those songs, I am still not bored of, which makes it really special. Also, Tere Bina was made in one take after, which we started chasing a few labels,” he further adds.

Zaeden didn’t leave any stone unturned to make his singing and songwriting debut perfect.

“I just wanted to make it right, which took a lot of time because during the transition from being a DJ, producer to a singer, I had a lot of shows in India and outside as well. It was a very tough transition but I am happy that it worked out for good,” he explains.

On his association with VYRL Originals, Zaeden says, “It has been amazing as I have a really good team here at VYRL Originals, who are very like-minded people. They are always open to something new and experimenting, which is something I love about the team. This goes for my management as well as I am really blessed to have people working, both, at VYRL Originals and the ones who represent me and support my music. I want to thank Vineet, Devraj, Sajid and Pooja from VYRL originals team, for trusting my vision and helping me to put up this song.”

Further, on being asked, how has he evolved in this transition, Zaeden says, “As a person, I feel that through this whole transition, I have become more hard working because I am spending way too many hours on music unlike before and I am loving it as I like being busy. Earlier, as a producer, I always focussed on production, but now I am singing and dancing in my live shows, which is something new for me. Hence, I would say that it’s a big learning.”

Hen quizzed if he is coming up with more singles, Zaeden concludes, “Yes, I will be dropping a lot of singles with VYRL Originals. I am also looking forward to collaborating with a lot of singer, songwriters in India as well. I am also writing a lot of songs for other artists.”

Watch ‘Tere Bina’ here

Tags
Zaeden Tere Bina VYRL Originals Youtube Romantic Songs DJ Singer producer
Related news
News | 05 Sep 2019

Exclusive: DJ Zaeden to collaborate with international pop star

MUMBAI: DJ Zaeden, who debuted as singer, songwriter with debut VYRL Originals track, Tere Bina is gearing to collaborate with an international pop star.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

'Marriage' important for JLo

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to settling down with Alex Rodriguez, and says marriage is very important to her.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Darshan Raval's never-seen-before dance in 'Dil Mera Blast' will make you get up and groove!

MUMBAI: Call him the lady killer, talented singer, who is now a radio jockey too, Darshan Raval is on a hit spree! The Baarish Lete Aana singer can be seen dancing his heart out in his new single, Dil Mera Blast.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2019

Guru Randhawa romances Nushrat Bharucha in new single 'Ishq Tera'

MUMBAI: Love’s in the air for Guru Randhawa, who has taken the route of romance after songs like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Made in India, Suit Suit. The singer has dropped his first romantic single of 2019, Ishq Tera, where he is seen romancing Bollywood actress, Nusrat Bharucha.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Adnan Sami's son calls Pakistan his 'home'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami might have opted for Indian citizenship, but his son Azaan Sami Khan insists on calling Pakistan his home.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify's six months data reveals India's increasing appetite for streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Six months in, Spotify’s listeners in India continue to show love for audio content fromread more

News
Enjoy powerful thumping music with Portronics 'Breeze II'

MUMBAI: Portronics, a leading provider of innovative and portable gadgets has added yet another read more

News
Jonita Gandhi, Bhuvan Bam and others to perform at 'Social Nation' festival

MUMBAI: India’s first-ever live event Social Nation festival will celebrate the emergence of theread more

News
Sony YAY! celebrates Teacher's day with DIVINE and other 'heroes'

MUMBAI: Real heroes don’t always wear capes; they also teach, mentor and help individuals realizread more

News
BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha.read more

top# 5 articles

1
9122 Records introduces 'indie-proper' duo 'The Response'

MUMBAI: True to its positioning of curating some of the coolest Independent music from around the world, Mumbai-based record label, 9122 Records ...read more

2
Cyrus, Sheeran support Bieber after emotional post

MUMBAI: After Justin Bieber opened up about his struggle with fame and addiction to "heavy drugs", several of his friends, including Miley Cyrus and...read more

3
Exclusive: Naezy 'the Baa' joins rap-madness on MTV Hustle this week

MUMBAI: It’s time for another rap-chik week on MTV Hustle, with rapper Naezy ‘the Baa’ joining Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari on the judges panel....read more

4
Darshan Raval's never-seen-before dance in 'Dil Mera Blast' will make you get up and groove!

MUMBAI: Call him the lady killer, talented singer, who is now a radio jockey too, Darshan Raval is on a hit spree! The Baarish Lete Aana singer can...read more

5
Arjun Kanungo's lovey dovey pictures with girlfriend!

MUMBAI: While many celebs are painting romance, indie singer Arjun Kanungo is no way behind. The musician, who is open about his PDA with girlfriend...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group