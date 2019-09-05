RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Sep 2019 20:22 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels is dead!

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels, who penned songs for Beyonce, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, has died. He was 41.

His wife April on Wednesday shared that her husband had died in a car accident on Tuesday in South Carolina, reports dailymail.co.uk

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina," April said. 

"A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy," she added. 

Daniels earned a Grammy Award in 2000 for the Destiny Child's hit, Say My Name, and was nominated again in 2013 for Tamar Braxton's song, Love And War

He wrote songs for artists including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jackson, Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys and Janet Jackson. He was also known for his collaborations with producer Darkchild.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Grammy Award Beyonce Love and War Tamar Braxton Lady Gaga Whitney Houston Jennifer Lopez Michael Jackson Alicia Keys Janet Jackson Darkchild
Related news
News | 05 Sep 2019

'Marriage' important for JLo

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to settling down with Alex Rodriguez, and says marriage is very important to her.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Shalmali's birthday gift to idol Beyoncé!

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade has recently posted a birthday song video for her favorite international singer Beyonce on the occasion of her birthday. Shalmali has been a very big fan of the international sensation since her childhood and always looks forward for her songs.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Priyanka and Nick are 'People' magazine's Best Dressed for 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas are "People" magazine's Best Dressed of the Year, it was announced on Wednesday. This is the first time that the magazine has declared a couple as the winner of the prestigious title.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

J.Lo gives a sneak peek of pole dance in new film

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez flaunted her pole dancing skills in the latest teaser of her upcoming film Hustlers.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2019

Beyonce accused of fraud for naming her first child 'Blue Ivy'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles has been accused of fraud by a wedding planner, who has been battling for years over the Blue Ivy trademark.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify's six months data reveals India's increasing appetite for streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Six months in, Spotify’s listeners in India continue to show love for audio content fromread more

News
Enjoy powerful thumping music with Portronics 'Breeze II'

MUMBAI: Portronics, a leading provider of innovative and portable gadgets has added yet another read more

News
Jonita Gandhi, Bhuvan Bam and others to perform at 'Social Nation' festival

MUMBAI: India’s first-ever live event Social Nation festival will celebrate the emergence of theread more

News
Sony YAY! celebrates Teacher's day with DIVINE and other 'heroes'

MUMBAI: Real heroes don’t always wear capes; they also teach, mentor and help individuals realizread more

News
BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Exclusive: DJ Zaeden to collaborate with international pop star

MUMBAI: DJ Zaeden, who debuted as singer, songwriter with debut VYRL Originals track, Tere Bina is gearing to collaborate with an international pop...read more

2
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend seeks inspiration from Angelina Jolie for digital debut

MUMBAI: Italian model Giorgia Adriani is all set to make her debut in the digital space with Karoline Kamakshi. For the role of an undercover agent...read more

3
Know the singer songwriter in DJ Zaeden in debut track 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: DJ, producer Zaeden has debuted as a singer, songwriter with his debut single, Tere Bina. Speaking about the romantic song, released under...read more

4
9122 Records introduces 'indie-proper' duo 'The Response'

MUMBAI: True to its positioning of curating some of the coolest Independent music from around the world, Mumbai-based record label, 9122 Records ...read more

5
Cyrus, Sheeran support Bieber after emotional post

MUMBAI: After Justin Bieber opened up about his struggle with fame and addiction to "heavy drugs", several of his friends, including Miley Cyrus and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group