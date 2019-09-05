RadioandMusic
News |  05 Sep 2019 22:18 |  By Minal Metkari

Exclusive: DJ Zaeden to collaborate with international pop star

MUMBAI: DJ Zaeden, who debuted as singer, songwriter with debut VYRL Originals track, Tere Bina is gearing to collaborate with an international pop star.

The singer, who was talking to Radioandmusic spilled the beans, “I have a big collaboration coming up with someone, I cannot name, but he is a very big international pop star, actually, one of the biggest! We will be dropping a ‘English and Hindi collaboration’. Hence, I am completely focusing on Hindi and singing right now.”

“I can’t give the name out as the collaboration is still in process, but it’s going to be very interesting for people to see another ‘English and Hindi collaboration’. It already sounds like a super Indian and super Turkish number and I am really positive about it,” he further shared.

On being quizzed about the release date, Zaeden said, “I think it should be out in two to three months but don’t have a confirmation on the date. I would just say, ‘stay tuned’!

Meanwhile, the internationally famous DJ is gearing for ‘Tere Bina’ tour and, hence, won’t be performing during Ganeshotsav.

“I am not going to be performing during the Ganapti phase because Tere Bina just released and I am very busy in its promotions. But, post that, probably, in two to three weeks, we will be announcing the ‘Tere Bina’ tour, where I will be taking my live act to stages in India. It’s going to be something new for people because for the past four years, they have just seen me behind the DJ console and now I am going to be singing, dancing. It’s going to be a completely new set.”

Lastly, on being asked, who will be hosting the tour, Zaeden concluded, “The tour will be jointly hosted by Represent and VYRL Originals. They will be putting up the live shows.”

