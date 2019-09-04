RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2019 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

T.I., Chance the Rapper troll Cardi B

MUMBAI: Rappers T.I. and Chance the Rapper have trolled Grammy-winning musician Cardi B over her driving skills.
 
Chance was the first to troll Cardi, quote-retweeting a post that made fun of her driving skills after a teaser for her upcoming show Rhythm + Flow made its way online.
 
"(Chance the Rapper) is holding on for his life," wrote a user along with a photograph of the Bodak Yellow rapper driving a golf cart, while Chance and T.I. sat on the passenger seats.
 
Commenting on the post, the Chance the Rapper wrote: "She can't drive," adding a couple of face with head-bandage emojis.
 
Cardi replied: "But did you die?"
 
Finding the whole conversation funny, T.I. shared a screenshot of it on his Instagram account and captioned it: "My face says it all!"
 
Cardi has been open about her inability to drive in several interviews.
 
Late last year, when she appeared on "Carpool Karaoke", she was asked about her point of having numerous cars when she couldn't drive. She answered, "To take pictures with."
 
This made Corden teach her the basics of the road, but it turned chaotic instead.
 
During the lesson, she hit one of the multiple cameras set up around the parking lot and seemingly mistook the gas pedal for the break.
 
Following the episode, a local driving school named Driven2Drive posted a billboard that read: "We'll help you drive, B... Okurrr!?"
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Cardi B Chance Carpool Karaoke music
Related news
News | 04 Sep 2019

'American Idol' contestant dies in accident

MUMBAI: American Idol Season 11 contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle accident in Maine. She was 26. Police responded to the single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2019

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21

MUMBAI: Pop star Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21, accusing the fashion brand of using a look-alike model in a promotional campaign. She has claimed that the campaign appears to be inspir

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Neha Bhasin gives 'fitness advice' to fans

MUMBAI: Swag Se Swagat fame Neha Bhasin has recently been showing some ‘fitness’ swag on her social media handle. The singer, who is busy shaping her curves with intense workouts, has always educated and motivated fans with ‘workout videos’.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Ellie Goulding opens up about secret wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding broke her silence on her secret wedding with a heartfelt tribute to the 'love of her life' art dealer Caspar Jopling.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Did Kanye West really eat earwax in public?

MUMBAI: A viral video showing rapper Kanye West reportedly eating his earwax has shocked the Twitterati. The fan-captured clip has also sparked a debate online.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha.read more

News
Supermoon Music to host Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city tour

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon will be hosting singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city India tourread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of Carvaan Mini variants in sread more

News
ZEE5 releases beatbox rendition of Ganesh Aarti

ZEE5 has given a new avatar to Ganesh aarti, Shendur Lal Chadhayo by release its beatboxed...read more

News
Festive launch: Jazz up your style quotient with Toreto TORBUDS

MUMBAI: Toreto , a leading name in the innovative and portable digital product market has launchread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21

MUMBAI: Pop star Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21, accusing the fashion brand of using a look-alike model in a promotional...read more

2
'American Idol' contestant dies in accident

MUMBAI: American Idol Season 11 contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle accident in Maine. She was 26. Police responded to the single-...read more

3
Himesh recreates 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' with Ranu Mondal

MUMBAI:  Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal has recorded a recreation of singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya's song Aashiqui Mein Teri.Shared an...read more

4
Singers share sweet 'Ganesh Chaturthi' wishes

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with great pomp, not just commoners but our singers also are immersed in the festival. Our music stars...read more

5
Adnan Sami's son calls Pakistan his 'home'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami might have opted for Indian citizenship, but his son Azaan Sami Khan insists on calling Pakistan his home."The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group