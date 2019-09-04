RadioandMusic
News |  04 Sep 2019 12:14 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa romances Nusrat Bharucha in new single 'Ishq Tera'

MUMBAI: Love’s in the air for Guru Randhawa, who has taken the route of romance after songs like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Made in India, Suit Suit. The singer has dropped his first romantic single of 2019, Ishq Tera, where he is seen romancing Bollywood actress, Nusrat Bharucha.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Ishq Tera has been composed, written and sung by Guru himself.

Talking about his new song, Guru Randhawa says, “Ishq Tera is a unique song for me as an artist. The song celebrates love and simplicity. For me it’s been a great experience so far.”

“It was nice to shoot with a dear friend Nushrat Bharucha and I believe my fans are going to love this new side of me, which is slightly different from what they’ve seen earlier,” he further adds.

T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar also says, “Ishq Tera offers a marked departure for Guru as an artiste. His voice and manner of rendering this song displays a subtlety that will be new for Guru’s fans. I was surprised by the way he emotes in this video. He is understated, you will not just fall in love with the new tonality of his voice but his body language and also the way he acts in this one.”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress also adds, “Bhushan ji and T-Series have a great understanding of the audiences' pulse and come up with amazing songs, be it for movies or singles. I am super-excited for Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that captures the emotions of falling in love beautifully. I’ve been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can’t wait for its release.”

The video features Guru Randhawa playing a simple taxi driver, who shows around his small town of Kullu to a city girl who is here as a tourist. In the course of the sightseeing, he falls in love with her. Shot in breathtaking mountains, singer Guru Randhawa and actress Nushrat Bharucha are seen sharing tender-sweet onscreen chemistry.

Watch here:

Guru Randhawa: Ishq Tera (Official Video) | Nushrat Bharucha | Bhushan Kumar | T-Series

Unlike Guru’s other songs, Ishq Tera’ characterizes a soothing, comforting sound and a mix that is perfectly tailored for romantic numbers.

Guru totally owns this soft, mellow, romantic number and the video will most likely remind you of a time when you have probably experienced a one sided crush. Guru displays his versatility and mettle in Ishq Tera and his voice will surely strike a chord with your heart.

Ishq Tera is out on T-Series’ official YouTube channel today.

