RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2019 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21

MUMBAI: Pop star Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21, accusing the fashion brand of using a look-alike model in a promotional campaign.
 
She has claimed that the campaign appears to be inspired by her 7 rings music video, reports people.com.
 
The singer is asking for $10 million for the supposed misappropriation.
 
In the complaint, Grande, 26, has alleged that after she declined to participate in an endorsement deal in early 2019, Forever 21 and its sister brand, Riley Rose, used her "name, likeness and other intellectual property to promote their brands for free".
 
She had turned down the deal because the compensation offered by Forever 21 for proposed social media marketing was "insufficient for an artist of her nature".
 
Earlier this year, Forever 21 launched a campaign that allegedly capitalised on the success of Grande's album Thank U, Next and featured copied scenes from her 7 rings music video.
 
According to the lawsuit, Forever 21 published "at least 30 unauthorised images and videos misappropriating Ms. Grande's name, image, likeness, and music in order to create the false perception of her endorsement".
 
It is also being claimed that the fashion brand hired a model who looked like Grande and wore her hair in the same double buns style that the singer did in the "7 rings" music video. They also used lyrics and audio from "7 rings" in Instagram posts without her permission.
 
The Instagram posts were deleted by Forever 21 in April.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Ariana Grande Forever 21 Thank U Next 7 Rings music
Related news
News | 04 Sep 2019

'American Idol' contestant dies in accident

MUMBAI: American Idol Season 11 contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle accident in Maine. She was 26. Police responded to the single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2019

T.I., Chance the Rapper troll Cardi B

MUMBAI: Rappers T.I.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Neha Bhasin gives 'fitness advice' to fans

MUMBAI: Swag Se Swagat fame Neha Bhasin has recently been showing some ‘fitness’ swag on her social media handle. The singer, who is busy shaping her curves with intense workouts, has always educated and motivated fans with ‘workout videos’.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Ellie Goulding opens up about secret wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding broke her silence on her secret wedding with a heartfelt tribute to the 'love of her life' art dealer Caspar Jopling.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Did Kanye West really eat earwax in public?

MUMBAI: A viral video showing rapper Kanye West reportedly eating his earwax has shocked the Twitterati. The fan-captured clip has also sparked a debate online.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha.read more

News
Supermoon Music to host Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city tour

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon will be hosting singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city India tourread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of Carvaan Mini variants in sread more

News
ZEE5 releases beatbox rendition of Ganesh Aarti

ZEE5 has given a new avatar to Ganesh aarti, Shendur Lal Chadhayo by release its beatboxed...read more

News
Festive launch: Jazz up your style quotient with Toreto TORBUDS

MUMBAI: Toreto , a leading name in the innovative and portable digital product market has launchread more

top# 5 articles

1
'American Idol' contestant dies in accident

MUMBAI: American Idol Season 11 contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle accident in Maine. She was 26. Police responded to the single-...read more

2
Himesh recreates 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' with Ranu Mondal

MUMBAI:  Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal has recorded a recreation of singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya's song Aashiqui Mein Teri.Shared an...read more

3
Singers share sweet 'Ganesh Chaturthi' wishes

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with great pomp, not just commoners but our singers also are immersed in the festival. Our music stars...read more

4
Adnan Sami's son calls Pakistan his 'home'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami might have opted for Indian citizenship, but his son Azaan Sami Khan insists on calling Pakistan his home."The...read more

5
Ravi Dubey records 'Rubaru' for ZEE5's Jamai 2.0

MUMBAI: Popular television actor, Ravi Dubey has recorded title track of ZEE5’s Jamai 2.0. The actor has crooned the song, Rubaru.It was producer of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group