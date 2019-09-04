RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Sep 2019 13:45 |  By RnMTeam

'American Idol' contestant dies in accident

MUMBAI: American Idol Season 11 contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle accident in Maine. She was 26.
 
Police responded to the single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, reports variety.com.
 
"It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed," a statement from the Millinocket Police Department said. 
 
An investigation into the crash is pending.
 
Smith impressed American Idol judges in 2012 with her rendition of Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Tell me something good" in her audition at the age of 18.
 
She earned a ticket to Hollywood, but was ultimately sent home from the competition in the second round.
 
A self-professed lover of nature, Smith had worked a series of odd jobs at the time of her audition, she revealed in her interview later.
 
Smith's father told tmz.com, that his daughter was an experienced motorcyclist and believes a stray deer was the cause of the accident.
 
Smith would have turned 27 in November.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
American Idol Hollywood music
Related news
News | 04 Sep 2019

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21

MUMBAI: Pop star Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21, accusing the fashion brand of using a look-alike model in a promotional campaign. She has claimed that the campaign appears to be inspir

read more
News | 04 Sep 2019

T.I., Chance the Rapper troll Cardi B

MUMBAI: Rappers T.I.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Neha Bhasin gives 'fitness advice' to fans

MUMBAI: Swag Se Swagat fame Neha Bhasin has recently been showing some ‘fitness’ swag on her social media handle. The singer, who is busy shaping her curves with intense workouts, has always educated and motivated fans with ‘workout videos’.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Ellie Goulding opens up about secret wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding broke her silence on her secret wedding with a heartfelt tribute to the 'love of her life' art dealer Caspar Jopling.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Did Kanye West really eat earwax in public?

MUMBAI: A viral video showing rapper Kanye West reportedly eating his earwax has shocked the Twitterati. The fan-captured clip has also sparked a debate online.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha.read more

News
Supermoon Music to host Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city tour

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon will be hosting singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city India tourread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of Carvaan Mini variants in sread more

News
ZEE5 releases beatbox rendition of Ganesh Aarti

ZEE5 has given a new avatar to Ganesh aarti, Shendur Lal Chadhayo by release its beatboxed...read more

News
Festive launch: Jazz up your style quotient with Toreto TORBUDS

MUMBAI: Toreto , a leading name in the innovative and portable digital product market has launchread more

top# 5 articles

1
Himesh recreates 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' with Ranu Mondal

MUMBAI:  Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal has recorded a recreation of singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya's song Aashiqui Mein Teri.Shared an...read more

2
Singers share sweet 'Ganesh Chaturthi' wishes

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with great pomp, not just commoners but our singers also are immersed in the festival. Our music stars...read more

3
Adnan Sami's son calls Pakistan his 'home'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami might have opted for Indian citizenship, but his son Azaan Sami Khan insists on calling Pakistan his home."The...read more

4
Ravi Dubey records 'Rubaru' for ZEE5's Jamai 2.0

MUMBAI: Popular television actor, Ravi Dubey has recorded title track of ZEE5’s Jamai 2.0. The actor has crooned the song, Rubaru.It was producer of...read more

5
T.I., Chance the Rapper troll Cardi B

MUMBAI: Rappers T.I. and Chance the Rapper have trolled Grammy-winning musician Cardi B over her driving skills. Chance was the first to troll Cardi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group