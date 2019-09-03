RadioandMusic
News |  03 Sep 2019 21:51 |  By RnMTeam

Midival Punditz release second collaborative single 'Nukhta'

MUMBAI: Unquestionably, one of the pioneers of the electronic music wave that emerged from the Indian Subcontinent, Midival Punditz is a global brand. The band released their second single, Nukhta recently for which, the duo have collaborated with their long time partner and trusted vocalist, Kutle Khan from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

This song has a distinct, heavy style of production and arrangement with dark undertones but the meaning of the words are very optimistic and positive making it an interesting juxtaposition very often seen as an MP signature. The lyrics are again adapted from the beautiful writings of the 17th century Sufi Poet, Baba Bulleh Shah. 

Tune Nukhta below

Post a well-deserved break of a few years, Punditz back on the map with a trio of singles, in the latter half of 2019. Each of these three new songs have a unique sound, borrowing from different styles of Indian Folk and Sufi music, and finally mixed with a distinct Punditz 2019 touch.

The first of three, Punditz style collaborative singles released on 26 July 2019. Titled Rootha Yaar, the track, is based on the writings of Baba Bulle Shah and features Kolkatta-based Indian classical prodigy, Sukanya Chattopadhyay. The tracks are available on all major platforms, across the world. It was well received by the audience.

Tune Rootha Yaar here

