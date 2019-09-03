RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Sep 2019 21:02 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami's son calls Pakistan his 'home'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami might have opted for Indian citizenship, but his son Azaan Sami Khan insists on calling Pakistan his home.

"The reason I have never really spoken about it before is because he is my father. I love him and respect him. He has made certain decisions of where he wants to live and which country he chooses to call home, and I respect that. What I choose to call home now is my choice and I chose to work in Pakistan," said Azaan, in an interview with BBC.

Azaan, a music composer, revealed that although he spent his teenage days in India, he prefers to call Pakistan his home and is proud of the fact.

"I have amazing friends there (in India). I have lived a lot of my life there during my teen years particularly, but Pakistan is my home. I have grown up there but I feel like the industry in Pakistan is my family. There is immense pride for me, and hope and ambition that I contribute to an industry which I call home," he said. 

Azaan is Adnan Sami's son from the singer's first wife, Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

When Azaan was quizzed on Sami's 'controversial' views on the rising tension between India and Pakistan, as well as on the Kashmir issue, he replied: "Yes, there are days when it is very interesting how people around me react when stuff like that happens, because he is my father. Normally, you keep getting messages for different things and there have been days when stuff has happened and there has just been silence."

Asked if he has ever had a debate or discussion with his dad regarding the latter's political views, Azaan replied: "What he and I talk about should remain between us. We have had a very tested relationship over the years. I grew up with my mother. Him and I were more like friends. He is someone I go to for advice. It is a very interesting relationship because we may at times not speak for months but when we do, we just get each other. So, when I say I respect him, I get when he comes from. And as I child I think it is not our place to comment on what our parents do. We can advise, we can suggest, but it is not our place to tell them what to do."

Calling his dad ‘a legend musically’, Azaan shared that Adnan Sami is also one of his best critics.

"I share a lot of stuff with him. He is one of the best critics. One thing which I will always be grateful for is that he has never tried to influence my music," he said. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adnan Sami son Azaan Sami Khan India Pakistan legend Singer composer BBC Zeba Bakhtiar
Related news
News | 03 Sep 2019

Midival Punditz release second collaborative single 'Nukhta'

MUMBAI: Unquestionably, one of the pioneers of the electronic music wave that emerged from the Indian Subcontinent, Midival Punditz is a global brand.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Singers share sweet 'Ganesh Chaturthi' wishes

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with great pomp, not just commoners but our singers also are immersed in the festival. Our music stars wished fans on social media on the occasion of the auspicious festival, which is known to bring people together.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Liam Gallagher to get married for the third time

MUMBAI: Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is all set to walk down the aisle for the third time after he reportedly got engaged to girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

I'm not in a sad time anymore: Miranda Lambert

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert credits husband Brendan McLoughlin for taking sadness away from her life.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2019

Singer Bebe Rexha raises concern over size discrimination

MUMBAI: Singer Bebe Rexha has revealed that she was told to lose weight by the people in the music industry, when she was only nine stone.In an interview to ‘Cosmopolitan’, the I Got You hitmaker opened up about her journey with body image.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha.read more

News
Supermoon Music to host Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city tour

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon will be hosting singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city India tourread more

News
Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of Carvaan Mini variants in sread more

News
ZEE5 releases beatbox rendition of Ganesh Aarti

ZEE5 has given a new avatar to Ganesh aarti, Shendur Lal Chadhayo by release its beatboxed...read more

News
Festive launch: Jazz up your style quotient with Toreto TORBUDS

MUMBAI: Toreto , a leading name in the innovative and portable digital product market has launchread more

top# 5 articles

1
Midival Punditz release second collaborative single 'Nukhta'

MUMBAI: Unquestionably, one of the pioneers of the electronic music wave that emerged from the Indian Subcontinent, Midival Punditz is a global brand...read more

2
T.I., Chance the Rapper troll Cardi B

MUMBAI: Rappers T.I. and Chance the Rapper have trolled Grammy-winning musician Cardi B over her driving skills. Chance was the first to troll Cardi...read more

3
J.Lo gives a sneak peek of pole dance in new film

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez flaunted her pole dancing skills in the latest teaser of her upcoming film Hustlers. In the teaser video, Lopez...read more

4
Guru Randhawa romances Nusrat Bharucha in new single 'Ishq Tera'

MUMBAI: Love’s in the air for Guru Randhawa, who has taken the route of romance after songs like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Made in India, Suit Suit....read more

5
Dua Lipa moves in with Anwar Hadid

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid have been seeing each other for just two-and-a-half months and sources say they have already moved in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group