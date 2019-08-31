The India Leadership Summit: Ananya Birla joins MissMalini on 'heart'ful session; announces partnership

MUMBAI: , Songwriter and Singer Ananya Birla Pioneer led a session on ‘heart’ and ‘connections’ along with the pioneer of digital media influencing in India and Entrepreneur Malini Agarwal aka Miss Malini. The session mainly concentrated on today’s youth, social media and communication. They were talking at the recently held The India Leadership Summit organised by Thrive Global. Additionally, Malini and Ananya also announced their partnership to create positive change through empowering content and community at #ThriveILS.

As per studies, when people feel socially excluded, it negatively impacts their intelligence, logic and reasoning, and their overall cognitive performance. Consequently it augments their stress and anxiety, the effects of which trickle down their professional and personal lives.

In line with this finding, the two successful women shared their experiences and advised the audience on handling workplace stress, using empathy and mindfulness, and tapping into the qualities that make networking possible. Agarwal elaborated on how these connections and organic relationships have the ability to help lower stress levels and boost an individual’s performance at work.

They also highlighted how mindfulness can help an individual shift focus from the negative occurrences and curb pressure. MissMalini also pointed out the key difference between mindfulness and meditation; while mindfulness is the awareness of everything, meditation is the awareness of nothing, and both states of mind serve a crucial purpose in allowing people to function effectively. In a nutshell, Ananya and Malini identified the importance of feeling and demonstrating gratitude, empathy, kindness, connection and mindfulness for an enhanced social, professional and personal life.

Some other noteworthy speakers at the event were Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal, Godrej Consumer Products managing director Vivek Gambhir, Marico founder and chairman Harsh Mariwala, Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora and actress Shilpa Shetty.

India Leadership Summit is directed towards busting anxiety, stress and burnout epidemics for individuals and corporations. Each speaker at the summit reinforced the importance of prioritizing one’s own self and promoted well-being of the mind, body and heart.

Thrive Global brought together key leaders and influencers to engage in a revolutionary, thought provoking conversation, which draws focus on unleashing human potential and tackling the challenges of a complex world.