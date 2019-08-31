RadioandMusic
News |  31 Aug 2019 14:15 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari, Emiway Bantai, Monica Dogra, Ananya Birla to open for Wiz Khalifa's India event

MUMBAI: Artistes Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla, Monica Dogra and Emiway Bantai will be opening American rapper Wiz Khalifa's gig in India in September.

The "See you again" hitmaker will be performing in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15, respectively.

Raja Kumari, Ananya and THEMXXNLIGHT will be opening for Khalifa in New Delhi, while Bantai, Ananya, Dogra, THEMXLIGHT, Ishani x Bobkat will open his Mumbai gig.

"The feeling is incredible. Wiz is one of my favourite artistes and is an inspiration. To share the stage with him will be awesome. I'm especially happy that underground hip hop is going upper mainstream," Bantai said. 

Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari is also looking forward to her performance. 

"Wiz Khalifa is synonymous with hip hop. He has created anthems for so many years which have influenced culture in so many ways! I'm so honoured to welcome him back to India and I'm excited to perform on the same stage," Kumari said. 

To this, Dogra added, "Wiz is a youth icon and pioneer in hip hop. It feels great to have been invited to share the stage with him for the second time."

Ananya is extremely excited and honoured to be able to open for Khalifa. 

"I hope I'm able to give a lovely experience and create incredible memories for everyone," she said. 

Percept Live chief operating officer Karan Singh said, "The multi-platinum star is a favourite among the hip hop loving community in India and we have received a phenomenal response since our initial announcement."

(Source: IANS)

