News |  31 Aug 2019 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

My depression has been at an all time high lately: Grande

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande says her anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately".

The singer was forced to call off a meet and greet session with fans in Belgium, following a ‘handful of panic attacks'.

The singer is set to play dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and London in the coming weeks as part of her Sweetener World Tour. She sent an email to fans, who had paid for a meet and greet, informing about her decision to cancel the meet and greet, reports dailymail.co.uk

"My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all I've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one," she wrote. 

"After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do sound check party or meet and greet today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky,” she added.

"I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today. I wish I had control over these attacks but as anyone with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on (its) terms and not your own," the Break Up With Your Girlfriend singer continued. 

The singer said that her fans will be reimbursed after the cancellation. 

"I love you. I'm so sorry. I promise I will absolutely give you the best show I can," she concluded. 

(Source: IANS)

