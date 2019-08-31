RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Aug 2019 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Legal trouble for JLo, beau

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are being sued by a man who claims that he was hit by a car, carrying the superstar couple.

The alleged accident happened last October in West Hollywood. 

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the man named Liyanage Perera has claimed that he was seriously injured and that neither the driver nor the couple got out to check on his well-being, reports dailymail.co.uk

Perera had reported incident to a local sheriff's department, but no criminal charges were ever filed.

In the lawsuit, Perera has admitted the couple were not behind the wheel, but added that they failed to instruct their security team to be careful when they pulled away from the restaurant.

He is seeking money for medical expenses plus damages.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez Best Singer actress Alex Rodriguez accident
Related news
News | 30 Aug 2019

Women shouldn't fear getting older: JLo

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who has turned 50-years-old, says women shouldn't fear getting older. However, the On The Floor hitmaker was shocked to find people questioning her for making

read more
News | 27 Aug 2019

Jennifer Lopez disturbed after watching 'Hustlers'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she got disturbed after watching herself play a stripper in her movie Hustlers. "When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick

read more
News | 26 Aug 2019

Bollywood actress puts her 'love' for singing on backburner, makes acting current 'focus'

MUMBAI: Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria, who is looking forward to the release of her second Bollywood film, Marjaavaan, reveals her love for singing, while informing that her current focus is acting right now.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2019

JLo got 'strip club' advice from beau

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez turned to beau and baseball star Alex Rodriguez for strip club advice for her upcoming film, Hustlers.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2019

Not your doll anymore!

MUMBAI: We women are not just beautiful but have a strong personna. There might come people and situations in our lives, where we might be criticised, considered infere to men and lack motivation, but we won’t budge.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DoT allocates two additional dedicated frequencies for running Community Radio, informs MIB Secretary

MUMBAI: The seventh National Community Radio Sammelan, organized by Ministry of Information and read more

News
Bollywood actress celebrates Ramky's 'BIG Green Ganesha' at BIG FM

MUMBAI: BIG FM is known to change perceptions that allow society to live in a healthier and betteread more

News
Unboxing Artist 2.0: Numero Uno unboxes three musicians, hunts for more

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their campaign ‘Unboxing artists’, Numero Uno takes ahead read more

News
IncSync Music announces 'Safar IncSync India Tour 2019'

MUMBAI: Safar IncSync, a band that plans to revive the concert culture not only in India but intread more

News
RAM Week 32: Radio Nasha ranks second in Mumbai; Radio Mirchi drops to third place in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 32, Radio Nasha has bagged second place in Mumbai with 11.5 share per cent aread more

top# 5 articles

1
My depression has been at an all time high lately: Grande

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande says her anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately".The singer was forced to call off a meet and...read more

2
I love Indian culture, says singer Green Tea Peng on debut visit

MUMBAI: London based singer Green Tea Peng, who recently performed at The Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3, is in awe with India.“I have been waiting to...read more

3
We are changing tracks to reach more audiences: Parikrama

MUMBAI: Ruling the Indian rock band music scene for 28 years, band Parikrama has literally ‘lived’ their journey to the fullest. Hailing from Delhi,...read more

4
The India Leadership Summit: Ananya Birla joins MissMalini on 'heart'ful session; announces partnership

MUMBAI: , Songwriter and Singer Ananya Birla Pioneer led a session on ‘heart’ and ‘connections’ along with the pioneer of digital media influencing...read more

5
Raja Kumari, Emiway Bantai, Monica Dogra, Ananya Birla to open for Wiz Khalifa's India event

MUMBAI: Artistes Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla, Monica Dogra and Emiway Bantai will be opening American rapper Wiz Khalifa's gig in India in September....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group