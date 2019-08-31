Legal trouble for JLo, beau

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are being sued by a man who claims that he was hit by a car, carrying the superstar couple.

The alleged accident happened last October in West Hollywood.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the man named Liyanage Perera has claimed that he was seriously injured and that neither the driver nor the couple got out to check on his well-being, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Perera had reported incident to a local sheriff's department, but no criminal charges were ever filed.

In the lawsuit, Perera has admitted the couple were not behind the wheel, but added that they failed to instruct their security team to be careful when they pulled away from the restaurant.

He is seeking money for medical expenses plus damages.

