News |  31 Aug 2019 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Garba Queen Falguni Pathak, 'Soni School of Garba Dance' unveil first look of 'Radha Ne Shyam'

MUMBAI: After decades of training thousands of students across the world, Sonis School of Garba Dance (SSGD) and Navratri queen Falguni Pathak are all set to welcome Navratri with a bang! They have joined hands to promote Garba Raas Anthem, Radha Ne Shyam to preserve and promote the true essence of authentic Garba Raas and take garba global.
 
“Whenever I am on stage, singing a popular Garba song and my sight goes to SSGD, I get distracted by their sheer talent and energy performing Garba. This song is only an extension of our mutual love for the folk culture and art, and I am delighted to be a part of it,” Falguni Pathak says.
 
The dandiya queen Falguni Pathak has also infact expressed herself as a fan of the Soni brothers’ dance.
 
Jigar Soni also can't stop beaming post completion of their rigorous but fruitful shoot schedule Shail Hada and Falguni Pathak are two phenomenal artists we look up to.
 
“The motive behind this is that while lots of other regional music like Punjabi folk or Rajasthani has been loved by the mainstream audience without dilution of the authenticity, we wish to do the same for Garba and traditional Gujarati folk music," Jigar says.
 
Falguni Pathak, although is globally famous for her traditional Garba numbers, has never officially been in a Garba video before. SSGD mentors, Jigar soni and Suhrad Soni have made the fantasy of millions of her fans and Garba dancers come true by producing as well as choreographing their brand new music video called Radha Ne Shyam. The single will be launched digitally on 8 September, a teaser of which, was unveiled recently in Mumbai in the presence of Garba Queen Falguni Pathak, Shail Hada, Soni School of Garba Dance founders Jigar Sand, Suhrad Soni, director Rajul Mishra, anf and SSGD choreographer Lalita Soni. A live Garba demo was also given by students of SSGD from the music video with Falguni grooving on her latest single.
 
Suhrad Soni also says, "We are absolutely elated to have produced and choreographed this. Our vision of taking authentic Garba global has been taken one more step ahead. With Falguni Pathak teaming up with us, we're thrilled about this video. Lalita Soni has been at the helm, leading the choreography front for SSGD and our director Rajul Mishra executed his concept with sheer finesse. The colourful costumes designed by Nivruti Soni Shetti make this video an absolute delight to watch."
 
Sonis School of Garba Dance that started about 22 years ago is the world's biggest authentic Garba dance school based in Mumbai and has its presence in seven countries and 22 cities worldwide.
 
They will be conducting a Garba workshop in Sep 2019 in collaboration with the globally acclaimed Kings United hip hop group in Muscat, Oman.
