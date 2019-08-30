RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Aug 2019 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Women shouldn't fear getting older: JLo

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who has turned 50-years-old, says women shouldn't fear getting older.
 
However, the On The Floor hitmaker was shocked to find people questioning her for making her ageing so public.
 
"Everybody thought that I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50. That was just like something, 'Ummm why are we highlighting this again?' It was important as a woman to do that - to let people know that you don't get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don't get to write people off," Lopez said during her tour diary posted to her YouTube account, reports femalefist.co.uk.
 
"You're getting better and better as you go so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving," she added.
 
Lopez had earlier said that she "constantly" tries to "evolve" to avoid getting "stuck" as a person in life or her career. She still considers herself "just a girl from the Bronx", despite her showbiz career.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Jennifer Lopez Youtube On the Floor
Related news
News | 29 Aug 2019

Emiway Bantai's latest single 'Machayenge' an unstoppable chartbuster

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation, Emiway Bantai's latest single Machayenge has become one of the most streamed singles by an independent artist.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2019

Rahman, Dulquer team up for 'Thaalam'

MUMBAI: Composer A.R. Rahman, who collaborated with Bharatbala on the iconic song, Vande Mataram, has launched Thaalam for the filmmaker. It has been supported by Kerala's superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2019

Recreating iconic songs 'difficult': Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is on roll these days by successfully recreating hit songs of the past, says it is challenging to reinvent iconic songs.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2019

Jennifer Lopez disturbed after watching 'Hustlers'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she got disturbed after watching herself play a stripper in her movie Hustlers. "When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick

read more
News | 27 Aug 2019

Shibani Kashyap and Suryaveer collaborate on legendary Punjabi songs

MUMBAI: The recent talk of the town in the Bollywood music industry i.e Shibani Kashyap and Suryaveer have announced collaboration for two legendary Punjabi songs, Ankhiya Udeek Diya by legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ve Main Chori Chori by Re

read more

RnM Biz

News
Unboxing Artist 2.0: Numero Uno unboxes three musicians, hunts for more

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their campaign ‘Unboxing artists’, Numero Uno takes ahead read more

News
IncSync Music announces 'Safar IncSync India Tour 2019'

MUMBAI: Safar IncSync, a band that plans to revive the concert culture not only in India but intread more

News
RAM Week 32: Radio Nasha ranks second in Mumbai; Radio Mirchi drops to third place in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 32, Radio Nasha has bagged second place in Mumbai with 11.5 share per cent aread more

News
'Women In Music' grace inaugural event of India chapter

MUMBAI: In what is bound to come as music to the ears of many women and men, global non-profit oread more

News
Exclusive: 9X Jhakaas to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of on-air, digital initiatives

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas is all geared up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of special on-air read more

top# 5 articles

1
Travis Scott blows 'cannabis smoke' in Kylie's mouth

MUMBAI: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott were seen 'sharing drugs' as he reportedly blew...read more

2
The Doorbeen face charges of plagiarism for Alia Bhatt starrer 'Prada'

MUMBAI:  While the music video of the new pop hit, Prada, starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, its creators, The...read more

3
Sam Feldt reaches milestone of one billion Spotify streams

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Sam Feldt has reached the impressive milestone of one billion streams on Spotify. The achievement follows his current global...read more

4
Actress Jannat Zubair turns singer under music batonship of Ramji Gulati

MUMBAI: It turns out that actress Jannat Zubair is not only a talented performer but a very good singer as well. On the occasion of her 18th birthday...read more

5
Emiway Bantai's latest single 'Machayenge' an unstoppable chartbuster

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation, Emiway Bantai's latest single Machayenge has become one of the most streamed singles by an independent artist.Released...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group