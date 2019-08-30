Women shouldn't fear getting older: JLo

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who has turned 50-years-old, says women shouldn't fear getting older.

However, the On The Floor hitmaker was shocked to find people questioning her for making her ageing so public.

"Everybody thought that I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50. That was just like something, 'Ummm why are we highlighting this again?' It was important as a woman to do that - to let people know that you don't get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don't get to write people off," Lopez said during her tour diary posted to her YouTube account, reports femalefist.co.uk.

"You're getting better and better as you go so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving," she added.

Lopez had earlier said that she "constantly" tries to "evolve" to avoid getting "stuck" as a person in life or her career. She still considers herself "just a girl from the Bronx", despite her showbiz career.