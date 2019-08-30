RadioandMusic
News |  30 Aug 2019 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

Travis Scott blows 'cannabis smoke' in Kylie's mouth

MUMBAI: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott were seen 'sharing drugs' as he reportedly blew cannabis smoke into her mouth.
 
The couple, who have a daughter, put on a sexy display as they rode in the back of a car together. They have been busy celebrating the release of Scott's new Netflix documentary titled Look Mom I Can Fly, reports mirror.co.uk.
 
Kylie shared on Instagram a video of herself riding along with Scott and listening to his song Highest In the Room, which is about their relationship.
 
In the video, he leans over to plant a kiss on her cheek before leaning back once more with smoke billowing out of his mouth. He then kisses Kylie and "shotguns" the smoke into her mouth, before she turns back to face the camera and exhales.
 
(Source: IANS)
