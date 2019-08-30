Simon Cowell quips about workout video

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Cowell jokes he will release a fitness DVD with Britain's Got Talent co-judge David Walliams after losing nine kgs (20lbs).

Appearing on show Lorraine this week, Williams, who says he's also "lost a tiny bit of weight", said: "Are you doing a workout video?"

Cowell laughed, "I could do one with you, yeah."

Their comments come after the 59-year-old media mogul was forced to deny claims he had a gastric band fitted to help with the weight loss, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said, "People have said: 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' - but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body."

Instead, Cowell listened to an expert as a doctor sought to change his "appalling" diet.

(Source: IANS)