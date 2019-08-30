Prateek Kuhad announces World your for 2019

MUMBAI: Popular Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad announced a special treat for fans on Friday when he released details of a 11-city tour of India that will be hosted under Supermoon Music, a Zee Live IP.

The Supermoon ft Prateek Kuhad Winter Tour 2019 comes more than a year after the release of Cold/Mess, and will see him perform in new cities like Hyderabad and Surat, alongside large, outdoor shows in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi.

From October to December, Prateek will play 30 shows across three continents and travel to cities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, and India.

The tour will see Prateek perform in intimate 200-capacity indoor venues to large, outdoor shows that can accommodate up to 4,000 people across 30 shows in eight countries. The setlist will span his work from 2013 until now, promising a unique and special experience for fans, both in India and around the world.

“The past year has been really humbling,” says Prateek about 2019, when he toured the US and UK.

“I’ve already got to tour and play to fans in so many parts of the world. Excited to get on the road again,” he adds.

Talent management agency Big Bag Wolf has been managing Prateek Kuhad since 2018, and has been especially supportive when it comes to Prateek’s fan-first ideas.

“Prateek’s fan-first approach and growth over the past year since the release of cold/mess has been absolutely phenomenal,” says his manager Anirudh Voleti. “From touring across the globe to bringing it all home courtesy Zee Live’s Supermoon, the rest of the year is looking absolutely exciting,” he adds.

The world tour will take him back to North America where he will be performing nine shows across Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Chicago, Washington DC and Toronto in Canada.

Prateek will also return to London, where he will perform at the 800-capacity Islington Assembly Hall, and travel for his first-ever shows in Birmingham and Manchester. The tour will see the Tune Kaha songwriter make his debut in cities like Paris, Antwerp, Madrid and Barcelona, where he will play at the legendary venue, Razzmatazz. Shows in Berlin, Cologne, and Amsterdam round up his seven-city Europe tour.

Splitting his time between New York and New Delhi, Prateek is well on his way to becoming a truly global artist with a global fan-base.

Prateek Kuhad’s World tour 2019 details:

Hyderabad – 10 October 10

Chennai – 11 October

Kolkata – 13 October

Surat – 16 October

Ahmedabad – 17 October

Chandigarh – 18 October

Jaipur – 20 October

Pune – 25 October

Mumbai – 18 December

Bangalore – 20 December

Delhi – 22 December

North America

Washington – 2 November

Boston – 4 November

New York – 6 November

Brooklyn – 7 November

Toronto – 8 November

Chicago – 10 November

Minneapolis – 11 November

San Francisco – 14 November

West Hollywood – 15 November

United Kingdom

Birmingham – 24 November

London – 25 November

Manchester – 27 November

Europe

Paris – 29 November

Berlin – 1 December

Amsterdam – 2 December

Antwerp – 3 December

Cologne – 4 December

Barcelona – 6 December

Madrid – 7 December