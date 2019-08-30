NCPA presents Bandish, Gharana by Padma Talwalkar

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents Bandish and Gharana by veteran vocalist Padma Talwalkar on Friday, 13 September 2019 at West Room1, NCPA.

Groomed by stalwarts like Gangadhar Pimpalkhare, Mogubai Kurdikar, and Gajananrao Joshi, Padma Talwalkar’s music is an eclectic mix of Jaipur and Gwalior traditions. Today, she is regarded as an outstanding female vocalist and Guru.

Bandishes are carriers of the compositional and improvisational aesthetics of specific gharana and /or the composer.

With a focus on khayal bandishes, this lecture-demonstration will attempt to unravel distinct aesthetical ideologies of Gwalior and Jaipur gharanas through the rich repertoire of their bandishes.

Event Details: -

Event: NCPA presents Bandish and Gharana

Date and Day: Friday, 13 September 2019

Time: 6:30 pm onwards

Venue: West Room1, NCPA

Price: INR 200/-