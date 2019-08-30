RadioandMusic
Kailash Kher turns Bappa bhakt this Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: Just in time for Ganesh Chaturthi, Kailash Kher unveils a surprise for all Bappa devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ganesh Raja is a Times Music exclusive release and is a collection of all your favorite Ganpati aartis, in one album. A little over eight minutes long, the main track Ganesh Raja Sampoorna Aarti not only features Kailash Kher's rich voice, but some unique music arrangements and chorus that are culturally significant and a joy to hear.

"I have always felt that this innate energy that I feel is because of my spiritual inclination. When I was offered to sing Ganesh Raja, I had to say yes, because I am an ardent devotee of Shiv and Ganesh. Singing devotional songs is a surreal experience in itself. I hope people love listening to it too, as much as I loved singing it," said Kailash Kher.

Click here to view the track:

A total of ten tracks, the four other aartis included in the album are - Sukhkarta, Shendur lal, Jai Ganesh Deva and Ghalin Lotangan. They are included separately for individual hearing and choices.

Conceptualized and recreated by Dipesh Varma, the track features the thundering of traditional 'dhol tasha pathak', sweet-sounding Karanatak guitar, very poised Shehnai, a reverberating chorus and an unmissable Ganesh Padhant by Taufiq Qureshi.

The idea behind creating the main Ganesh Raja Samporna Aarti track was that it can be played at home and in pandals for all their morning and evening rituals of ten days.

The video features Lalbaugcha Raja in all his glory over years. Complimenting Bappa are the snippets of Kailash Kher recording the song in a studio with ‘dhol tasha’ players, chorus and many musicians in action.

You can also spot Dipesh Varma guiding the team, beat by beat. Incontestably, it was decided that the album would be presented and launched to the audiences by Kailash Kher and Dipesh Varma at Lalbaugcha Raja. On 30 August the album went live on YouTube and all streaming platforms.

Ganesh Raja is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Times Music Spiritual YouTube channel.

