God is pulling me through a hard season: Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has recently revealed that he is struggling with hard days.

Bieber on Thursday took to Instagram and opened up about how his wife Hailey is supporting him to overcome the rough time.

"Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season it says in the bible count it all joy when you face trials of various kinds.

"Sounds insane considering when you face trials you feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship God for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself 'this won't last' Love you guys we in this together," he wrote.

The Sorry hitmaker also posted a clip in which he can be seen performing at a church here.

Reacting to the post, Hailey commented, "So proud of who you are."

(Source: IANS)