Actress Jannat Zubair turns singer under music batonship of Ramji Gulati

MUMBAI: It turns out that actress Jannat Zubair is not only a talented performer but a very good singer as well. On the occasion of her 18th birthday, Zubair added another dimension to her career by singing her debut track, Ishq Farzi by Ramji Gulati.

"What better way than my birthday to launch my debut song as a singer. Honestly, it was nerve-wracking. I love singing, but crooning on the mic with a proper studio set up, is another level,” said Zubair.

She further exclaimed, “I am excited as it has been a dream and I have cherished it. But never thought I would actually get a chance to live my dream of singing and featuring in my own song.”

Released under Zee Music Company, Ishq Farzi has been composed by Ramji Gulati, while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Composer of the song, Ramji Gulati also said, "I was aware about her inclination for singing. We were looking for the right song and the right time to launch her as a singer. She has had a brilliant run as an actor, I am sure that audience will love her singer side as well.”

Well, Ishq Farzi is receiving much love from the audience as its trending at number two on YouTube. Indeed the track has a lyrical flow to it and gathers steady momentum right through its duration without going overboard. This one is truly a brilliant composition.