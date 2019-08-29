OMG! What made Raftaar lose his temper on MTV Hustle?

MUMBAI: Calm, composed and jovial, ‘rap king’ Raftaar is always seen in the most cheerful mood, but seems like all did not go down well with him on the upcoming episode of MTV Hustle.

Well, it was post the performance of the first contestant, Lakshya Bhardwaj, who forgot the lyrics while performing on stage that Raftaar lost his cool and gave an earful to him. The other two mentors, Nucleya and Raja Kumari too were upset about the same. Lakshya is an ex Roadies Real Heroes contestant.

For those unaware, rappers are quite serious about their lyrics.

Here's an exclusive video of Radioandmusic.com where the judges have spoken on what do they expect from the show:

Keep tuning to MTV Hustle, this Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on MTV.