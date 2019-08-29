RadioandMusic
Michelle Visage battled eating disorder for 20 years

MUMBAI: Singer Michelle Visage has revealed that she battled an eating disorder for two decades.

In her book Michelle Visage: The Diva Rules, the True love hit-maker opened about the disorder and how she dealt with it, reports "mirror.co.uk".

"Dinnertime suddenly involved about two trips to the loo. I couldn't handle puking - bulimia in the traditional way wasn't for me. I thought that by taking laxatives the calories would be flushed out."

Visage would use laxatives even more regularly to keep her weight down.

"I was relying on my body for happiness. Your body is not your happiness. Even if you lose those last five pounds, all the things in your life that suck will suck after you do," Visage added.

(Source: IANS)

