News |  29 Aug 2019 14:10 |  By RnMTeam

How Kelly Clarkson dealt with severe health scare

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about her health issues.
 
In an interview with ‘People’ magazine, the Stronger hitmaker spoke about the terrifying incident that sent her to the emergency room while shooting for "The Voice" show earlier this year.
 
She said viewers were none the wiser because she pushed herself through the pain but eventually it became unbearable and she told her fellow coach Blake Shelton "something is wrong".
 
"Blake was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, 'Something is wrong', she said.
 
Clarkson later learned that it was a cyst bursting on her ovary. 
 
"That was more painful than the appendicitis. It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out," she added.
 
Clarkson also underwent appendectomy surgery in May.
 
(Source: IANS)
