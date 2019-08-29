RadioandMusic
News |  29 Aug 2019 20:17 |  By Minal Metkari

Exclusive: Female rapper to release new album 'Dee = MC2'

MUMBAI: Dee MC aka Deepa Unnikrishnan, who is one of the first female rappers in India, is all set to release her new album, Dee = MC2 that features her along with D’Evil and MC Altaf.

Speaking about the album, the rapper says, “It’s called Dee = MC2 and is produced by Sunit Music from UK. We have been working on this album since my UK tour of 2017. The album was in the making for the past two years and now it’s being mastered. It has eight tracks and should be out in the next month and a half.”

The female rapper, who has been on the forefront to curb gender inequality, issues faced by women etc., through her rap, recently performed at the Mumbai leg of Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3.

“This is my second performance at the Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3, last time my set was pretty small. It’s a homely event, where I performed a couple of tracks from my upcoming album,” she exclaims about her experience.

 “It definitely is very different because people who know hip hop understand it much better, especially the lyrics. Whereas for a crowd, which is not used to hip hop is very silently trying to listen to what, we are trying to say. It looks like the crowd is there when they are just trying to really be careful about what lyrics, we are saying. So, I definitely feel that the energy is really more when there is a hip hop crowd,” she further comments on how different it is performing among rappers and hip hopers.

Further, on being asked, how promising Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3 is as a platform, Dee MC shares, “Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3 is definitely one of the biggest events, we have, and the scale is really huge. There is an extensive competition in which, people from across the country participate.”

She also gave tips for the participants, “Practice, don’t come un-prepared as well as don’t become nervous. Also, don’t try to read the room for what somebody else is doing, just focus on your preparation and do that.”

Unboxing Artist 2.0: Numero Uno unboxes three musicians, hunts for more

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their campaign ‘Unboxing artists’, Numero Uno takes ahead read more

News
IncSync Music announces 'Safar IncSync India Tour 2019'

MUMBAI: Safar IncSync, a band that plans to revive the concert culture not only in India but intread more

News
RAM Week 32: Radio Nasha ranks second in Mumbai; Radio Mirchi drops to third place in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 32, Radio Nasha has bagged second place in Mumbai with 11.5 share per cent aread more

News
'Women In Music' grace inaugural event of India chapter

MUMBAI: In what is bound to come as music to the ears of many women and men, global non-profit oread more

News
Exclusive: 9X Jhakaas to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of on-air, digital initiatives

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas is all geared up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of special on-air read more

