Exclusive: Female rapper to release new album 'Dee = MC2'

MUMBAI: Dee MC aka Deepa Unnikrishnan, who is one of the first female rappers in India, is all set to release her new album, Dee = MC2 that features her along with D’Evil and MC Altaf.

Speaking about the album, the rapper says, “It’s called Dee = MC2 and is produced by Sunit Music from UK. We have been working on this album since my UK tour of 2017. The album was in the making for the past two years and now it’s being mastered. It has eight tracks and should be out in the next month and a half.”

The female rapper, who has been on the forefront to curb gender inequality, issues faced by women etc., through her rap, recently performed at the Mumbai leg of Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3.

“This is my second performance at the Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3, last time my set was pretty small. It’s a homely event, where I performed a couple of tracks from my upcoming album,” she exclaims about her experience.

“It definitely is very different because people who know hip hop understand it much better, especially the lyrics. Whereas for a crowd, which is not used to hip hop is very silently trying to listen to what, we are trying to say. It looks like the crowd is there when they are just trying to really be careful about what lyrics, we are saying. So, I definitely feel that the energy is really more when there is a hip hop crowd,” she further comments on how different it is performing among rappers and hip hopers.

Further, on being asked, how promising Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3 is as a platform, Dee MC shares, “Breezer Vivid Shuffle 3 is definitely one of the biggest events, we have, and the scale is really huge. There is an extensive competition in which, people from across the country participate.”

She also gave tips for the participants, “Practice, don’t come un-prepared as well as don’t become nervous. Also, don’t try to read the room for what somebody else is doing, just focus on your preparation and do that.”