News |  29 Aug 2019

Emiway Bantai's latest single 'Machayenge' an unstoppable chartbuster

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation, Emiway Bantai's latest single Machayenge has become one of the most streamed singles by an independent artist.

Released and distributed earlier this year by Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent music, the song has received over 70 million streams across all music streaming platforms including Hungama Music, Hungama Artist Aloud, JioSaavn, Gaana Music, Wynk Music, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Music. This is in addition to the 125 million-plus views that the song has on YouTube.

Speaking about the success of his song, Emiway Bantai said, “Machayenge has found appreciation with the youth and as an artist, I feel extremely delighted. I am thankful to my audience, their love and appreciation goes a long way in motivating independent artists. I am also glad that a robust distribution helped the song reach a wider audience. I hope to showcase my art through my songs every year and give my best in each and every one of them.”

Commenting on the success of Machayenge, Hungama Artist Aloud vice president Soumini Sridhara Paul said, “Artist Aloud has always put in efforts to bridge the gap between the audience and the artist and provide a platform that enables independent artists to channel their creativity. The success of Machayenge brings us great joy as we are not only able to provide consumers with entertaining content, but also implement our vision as a brand. Our journey with Emiway Bantai has certainly been a fruitful one. Besides offering catchy music and fantastic beats, he also appeals to an important segment of our audience - the youth. We look forward to working with Emiway and other artists to reach new milestones. ”

Machayenge is a quirky beat that carries the local flavours of the Indian rap community. Emiway Bantai, who came into the limelight with his first hit single, Aur Bantai in 2014, has become one of the most prominent figures in the Indian rap culture. His singles have crossed millions of views on YouTube and have garnered fans all across the world. 

Machayenge is available to stream on every major music streaming service.

explore RNM

