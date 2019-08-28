The Doorbeen face charges of plagiarism for Alia Bhatt starrer 'Prada'

MUMBAI: While the music video of the new pop hit, Prada, starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, its creators, The Doorbeen, are facing charges of plagiarism, as claimed by the Pakistani media.

According to ‘tribune.com.pk’, the melody of Prada is the same as that of a song nineties song, Goray Rung Ka Zamana by the Pakistani band, Vital Signs.

The lyrics for Goray Rung Ka Zamana were written by Shoaib Mansoor and the song was released as part of the album, Vital Signs Volume 1.

The song, Prada was released on 12 August 2019 and became a blockbuster in no time, garnering over 21 million views on YouTube. Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their popular song, Lamberghini.

Comparing Prada to Goray Rung Ka Zamana, a social media user wrote on the comments section of the music video, "Major rip off from the Org... Without even giving credits having no shame at all."

Another wrote, "Copy of 'Goray rang ka zamana' of Vital signs."

An user asked for credits, "Thanks for copying vital signs. At the very least you could have given credit!"

Well, we will have to wait for The Doorbeen to comment on the hassle.

(Source: IANS)