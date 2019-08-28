RadioandMusic
News |  28 Aug 2019

Rapper Mist shot in suspected robbery

MUMBAI: English rapper Mist has reportedly been shot in a suspected robbery.

According to ‘metro.co.uk’, the burglars have taken the 27-year-old's passport, phones and jewels during the apparent break-in.

The incident happened inside a luxury villa in the Algarve.

Mist, whose real name is Rhys Thomas Sylvester, was driven to Faro Hospital by two friends, who told police that the 27-year-old was shot in the leg at around 10 pm local time on Tuesday night.

Mist is known for crooning to tracks like Hot Property and So High.

(Source: IANS)

