Magnetic Fields announces first wave of names for 2019 edition

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields has, since its debut in 2013, come to be globally recognized as one of the most exciting contemporary art and music festivals around the world.

Conceptualized with a mandate to showcase diverse, future-facing sounds from India and around the world, and shine a spotlight on talent from the region, Magnetic Fields returns for its seventh edition from 13-15 December.

Magnetic Fields represent an exciting vision of modern India, and its focus is as much on curating exciting music as on introducing new concepts and experiences to attendees.

The three-day festival continues its collaboration with Red Bull, now in its fifth year and with a global brand, Budweiser under the aegis of its BUDx platform.

In its seventh year, festival ropes in heavyweights like live electronica acts, Maribou State and Brainfeeder signee Ross from Friends for BUDx South Stage.

One of dance music’s most charismatic personalities, The Black Madonna, wunderkind Tunisian DJ and producer Deena Abdelwahed, Almaty-based DJ and promoter Nazira and king of gqom, DJ Lag to turn out for Red Bull North Stage.

Other highlights include extended sets by South African DJ and creative polymath Esa, return of selectors par excellence and MF favorites Hunee and Palms Trax, and specially curated festival commission Fieldlines.