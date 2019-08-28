Kerry Katona reunites with ex-boyfriend Ryan Mahoney

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona has given another chance to her relationship with former boyfriend Ryan Mahoney.

In a column for "new!" magazine, the mother-of-five, spoke about her reunion with Mahoney and how he supported her following the death of her ex-husband George Kay last month, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

"He's been a good friend to me and over the last few months, we just decided to give it a go. He's been a godsend recently when I've needed him most. We're settled, committed, my kids love him and so do I," said Kerry.

The Holiday hitmaker also wants to keep her relationship out of the media spotlight.

"In my mind, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. So this time I'm finally dating a man who has a job, his own money, and is very happy to stay out of the media," she added.

The couple split in October 2018 after just four months of dating.

(Source: IANS)