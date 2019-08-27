RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Aug 2019 21:58 |  By Minal Metkari

Jyotsna Navandar debuts in Marathi playback with 'Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2', calls co-singing with Mika Singh 'dream come'

MUMBAI: It’s my debut Marathi song for the film, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, exclaims singer Jyotsna Navandar. Mika Singh has given male vocals of the title track, penned by Kshitij Patwardhan while the music is composed by Troy Arif.

Speaking about her debut song, Jyotsna said, “One day, music producers of the song called me out of the blue and told me about the song. I had no clue, I went and sang. It is such a beautiful song and I asked them, ‘what it is for?’ On this, they told me that they would let me know. One day, I get a call that the song has been selected for a Marathi film called Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2. Obviously, I knew the track and name of the movie, but I didn’t know that it’s going to be a duet with Mika Singh, which is something, I learnt only after getting the call. I was like couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

On her experience of singing with Mika, the singer reveals, “Frankly speaking, I had recorded my part much before and later they got Mika on board to sing the male part. Unluckily, I wasn’t there in town when his recording took place and couldn’t meet him. But, I just got to hear the final song.”

“Music directors told me that Mika was asking, who the singer is? This is the biggest compliment ever. He also complemented that she is very talented as her voice sounds good. I was happy to receive some good compliments from him,” Jyotsna, who is on cloud nine told.

Watch video here

It wasn’t challenging for Jyotsna to sing a song in a language, which is not her mother tongue.

“I was very lucky because I not only know but I am also quite fluent in Marathi. I am basically a Marwari girl, born and brought up in Pune, she reveals.

Further, on being asked, how different it was singing a Marathi song from a Hindi track, she shares, “This song is very much like a Bollywood song except the language is a little different.”

 “Though there were no challenges while recording it, I went through a lot of styling and was like, ‘how do I sing this song as it’s a very upbeat number?’ Hence, I had to sing it in a tune as if I am actually dancing, while enacting the expressions through my voice. I usually try and do this while recording my songs. Whenever I am singing, I am actually acting. Therefore, when it comes on the screen, the character fits,” she further told.

When quizzed if he is planning to sing in other languages going forward, the singer gave an optimistic reply, “I would love to sing as long as I am singing, the language doesn’t matter. I love recording studios and recordings, which I have been doing for so many years now.”

Lastly, revealing her upcoming projects, she concludes, “There a couple of songs that I have sung for these music directors. Now, I am meeting music directors of the Marathi film industry since I am very new and trying to figure out who I can meet. But, there a couple of songs are coming definitely.”

Tags
Mika Singh Marathi song debut Marathi film Kshitij
Related news
News | 22 Aug 2019

FWCE, AICWA lifts ban on Mika; singer says won't 'repeat' mistake

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has apologised to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the association banned him from working in India, following his recent live performance in Pakistan.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

Mika Singh accepts mistake of performing in Pakistan

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Sunday said he will continue to do good for India despite the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) decision to ban him from playback singing, giving public performances and acting in the country, following his gig in Pakistan.

read more
News | 16 Aug 2019

Mika chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at Attari-Wagah border post backlash!

MUMBAI: After receiving backlash over his performance in Pakistan, singer Mika Singh uploaded a video on social media in which he is seen chanting, Bharat Mata ki Jai at Attari-Wagah border, showcasing his love for the nation.

read more
News | 14 Aug 2019

Mika Singh banned from Indian film industry

MUMBAI: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan. The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2019

Vishal Dadlani looks forward to Jacob Collier's debut performance in India

MUMBAI: London based singer, arranger, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Jacob Collier is all set for his debut performance in India. His biggest fan, Vishal Dadlani looks forward to his event, which will be hosted by the city of Mumbai on 18 September at Tata Theatre. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify's character-inspired Sacred Games playlists

MUMBAI: Whether or not you've watched the second season of Sacred Games, we've got something for read more

News
RED FM, ShowBox launch two new shows on music, culture, and Bollywood

MUMBAI: RED FM has collaborated with newly launched free-to-air mread more

News
Live101 teams up with Meet Bros to launch India's first 'Live Entertainer On Demand Platform'

MUMBAI: Live101 and Meet Bros have come together to launch a one-of-its-kind marketplace platforread more

News
Radiodays Asia Conference 2019: Meet the future of 'radio' and 'audio'

MUMBAI: Radiodays Asia is a new conference for Asia from the team who produces Radiodays Europe,read more

News
RAM Week 31: Top radio players retain spot

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 31, top radio players like Fever FM, Radio City and Radio Mirchi have retainread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLive Music's new song features lead singers along with Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: India’s music label BLive Music released a new music video, Lakk Boom Boom today, featuring its lead singers Ishaan Khan, Abhinav Shekhar,...read more

2
John Travolta mistakes drag queen for Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Movie star John Travolta has been ruthlessly trolled on social media after appearing to confuse singer Taylor Swift with a drag queen at the...read more

3
Rapper Naezy releases new track 'Vahem'

MUMBAI: Naezy The original Gully Boy has dropped his new single, Vahem. With this new track, Naezy opens up about the misconceptions around his much-...read more

4
Mel B says her dog is easier on tour than Victoria Beckham

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B has taken a jibe at former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham, saying her pet dog Cookie is 'cheaper' to have on the road.read more

5
When Miley got a fond caress from Kaitlynn backstage

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus received a sweet caress from Kaitlynn Carter before taking the stage to sing Slide Away at the MTV VMAs. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group