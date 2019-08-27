Jyotsna Navandar debuts in Marathi playback with 'Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2', calls co-singing with Mika Singh 'dream come'

MUMBAI: It’s my debut Marathi song for the film, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, exclaims singer Jyotsna Navandar. Mika Singh has given male vocals of the title track, penned by Kshitij Patwardhan while the music is composed by Troy Arif.

Speaking about her debut song, Jyotsna said, “One day, music producers of the song called me out of the blue and told me about the song. I had no clue, I went and sang. It is such a beautiful song and I asked them, ‘what it is for?’ On this, they told me that they would let me know. One day, I get a call that the song has been selected for a Marathi film called Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2. Obviously, I knew the track and name of the movie, but I didn’t know that it’s going to be a duet with Mika Singh, which is something, I learnt only after getting the call. I was like couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

On her experience of singing with Mika, the singer reveals, “Frankly speaking, I had recorded my part much before and later they got Mika on board to sing the male part. Unluckily, I wasn’t there in town when his recording took place and couldn’t meet him. But, I just got to hear the final song.”

“Music directors told me that Mika was asking, who the singer is? This is the biggest compliment ever. He also complemented that she is very talented as her voice sounds good. I was happy to receive some good compliments from him,” Jyotsna, who is on cloud nine told.

It wasn’t challenging for Jyotsna to sing a song in a language, which is not her mother tongue.

“I was very lucky because I not only know but I am also quite fluent in Marathi. I am basically a Marwari girl, born and brought up in Pune, she reveals.

Further, on being asked, how different it was singing a Marathi song from a Hindi track, she shares, “This song is very much like a Bollywood song except the language is a little different.”

“Though there were no challenges while recording it, I went through a lot of styling and was like, ‘how do I sing this song as it’s a very upbeat number?’ Hence, I had to sing it in a tune as if I am actually dancing, while enacting the expressions through my voice. I usually try and do this while recording my songs. Whenever I am singing, I am actually acting. Therefore, when it comes on the screen, the character fits,” she further told.

When quizzed if he is planning to sing in other languages going forward, the singer gave an optimistic reply, “I would love to sing as long as I am singing, the language doesn’t matter. I love recording studios and recordings, which I have been doing for so many years now.”

Lastly, revealing her upcoming projects, she concludes, “There a couple of songs that I have sung for these music directors. Now, I am meeting music directors of the Marathi film industry since I am very new and trying to figure out who I can meet. But, there a couple of songs are coming definitely.”