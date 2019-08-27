John Travolta mistakes drag queen for Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Movie star John Travolta has been ruthlessly trolled on social media after appearing to confuse singer Taylor Swift with a drag queen at the MTV VMAs.

While presenting the award for ‘video of the year’, the Pulp Fiction star tried to hand the Moon Man trophy to RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jade Jolie. With a slight look of confusion, the drag queen effortlessly shook it off, before giving the actor a kind side-hug, reports eonline.com.

Eventually, Swift was rightly bestowed with the Moon Man. Jade Jolie is literally known for her spot-on impression of Swift.

"John Travolta just gave the VMA to Drag Race alum Jade Jolie in Taylor Swift drag, fully not knowing that it was not Taylor Swift, thinking that it was, in fact, Taylor Swift. I am reeling," one person tweeted.

Another viewer added, "John Travolta mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift. Drag race excellence."

Unfortunately, this small snafu made people recall the time when Travolta called Idina Menzel Adele Dazeem in 2014.

