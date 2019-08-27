RadioandMusic
News |  27 Aug 2019 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

BLive Music's new song features lead singers along with Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: India’s music label BLive Music released a new music video, Lakk Boom Boom today, featuring its lead singers Ishaan Khan, Abhinav Shekhar, Satwinder Noor and television actress Yuvika Choudhary.

The melody sets in as traditional Indian music garnished with a touch of pop, summing up to the idea of a perfect Indi-pop music. As the song proceeds, a rap sung by the singer Abhinav Shekhar sets in, perfectly complementing the flow of the song. The music is composed by Anjjan Bhattacharya.
“It was an amazing experience to work under the BLive Music label and to collaborate with the other talented singers. As Lakk Boom Boom remains my first song, I look forward for it to mark a firm beginning of my journey in the Indian music industry. I hope for the song to further the spirit and cheer the mood of the people.” quotes Ishaan Khan.

A shot taken on a skyscraper elevates the spirit of the song, wherein all the sensational singers and the actress rock and sway together to the music. The framework and background set of the music video evoke an entertaining and cheerful vibe within the viewers. This party anthem is sure to become one of the millennial jams with its catchy music that makes each and every soul groove on its rhythm.

The song is one of the biggest projects of the BLive Music, wherein the team is delighted to work with the new talent of the Indian music industry. The music video of Lakk Boom Boom was shot in
Bangkok in just 18 hours.

