News |  26 Aug 2019 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift believes in 'moving on'!

MUMBAI:  Singer Taylor Swift says it's better to move on than be stuck in a toxic relationship.
 
In an interview with ‘CBS Sunday Morning’, the Bad Blood hitmaker shared that while she ‘absolutely’ believes in forgiveness, not everybody deserves a second chance, reports people.com.
 
"People go on and on about how you have to ‘forgive and forget’ to move past something. No, you don't. You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to ‘move on’. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent and then you move on," she said.
 
Swift feels it is important to forgive people who have ‘enriched’ your life and have played a ‘vital role’. 
 
"We should give people a second chance so long as they've enriched your life and made it better despite some bad stuff too. But I think if something's toxic and it's only ever really been that, what else can you do? Just move on, it's fine," Swift added.
 
(Source: IANS)
