JLo got 'strip club' advice from beau

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez turned to beau and baseball star Alex Rodriguez for strip club advice for her upcoming film, Hustlers.

"When (he asked), 'What's your next movie about?' and I was telling him, he was like, 'Oh, I know a lot about strip clubs. I can help you,” she told eonline.com.

Lopez further added, "He actually did start telling me, because, you know, sports players, a lot of them, spend a lot of time in strip clubs. He told me how it all works, like how the guys come in the back door. All that stuff in the movie with the back door and stuff was information that I gave them, so that was amazing."

Previously Hustlers writer and director Lorene Scafaria said that Rodriguez actually took Lopez to a strip club so she could have a first-hand experience.

Lopez's Hustlers co-star and rapper Cardi B, who previously worked as a stripper, also provided her expert knowledge during filming.

(Source: IANS)