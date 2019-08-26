Instrumentation and tonality of 'Tera Ban Jaunga' reprise make it different: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: The stupendous run of Kabir Singh at the box office and the success of its melodious music continuous unabated. Cashing into the popularity, T-Series led by Bhushan Kumar, has the reprised version of Tera Ban Jaunga, which is also sung by its original singer, Nasha Boy Akhil Sachdeva.

Written and composed by its Akhil, it shows the singer having fun with the original song in his own inimitable style. Akhil, in a very light way, adds an understated dramatic element to the otherwise original intense love song. With music produced and arranged by Vaibhav Pani, mixed and mastered by Aditya Dev.

The colourful backdrop is visually enthralling and gives a fresh feel to the popular song.

Watch here

Commenting on the song, an elated Akhil says, “The instrumentation and tonality of the whole sound which, my friend Vaibhav Pani has given to this song, makes it different. So it becomes a new song altogether. This is Tera Ban Jaunga with the same soul but a different arrangement. There is a lot of freshness in the song and I would say it’s going to be more soul-stirring. We shot the song

at a location two-an-half hours away from Mumbai, but it felt like you were shooting in Greece or some location abroad.”

The singer-composer-lyricist further adds, “I am very positive and confident that this version of Tera Ban Jaunga will receive the same amount of love as the film version. I just want it to reach every one. I think people deserve to get it more than I deserve to give it to people. People have given so much love to the original version. I think they will expect the same best out of me in the reprised version. I am very excited and confident that I will receive probably bigger love for this version.”