RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Aug 2019 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Instrumentation and tonality of 'Tera Ban Jaunga' reprise make it different: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI:  The stupendous run of Kabir Singh at the box office and the success of its melodious music continuous unabated. Cashing into the popularity, T-Series led by Bhushan Kumar, has the reprised version of Tera Ban Jaunga, which is also sung by its original singer, Nasha Boy Akhil Sachdeva.

Written and composed by its Akhil, it shows the singer having fun with the original song in his own inimitable style. Akhil, in a very light way, adds an understated dramatic element to the otherwise original intense love song. With music produced and arranged by Vaibhav Pani, mixed and mastered by Aditya Dev.

The colourful backdrop is visually enthralling and gives a fresh feel to the popular song.

Watch here

Commenting on the song, an elated Akhil says, “The instrumentation and tonality of the whole sound which, my friend Vaibhav Pani has given to this song, makes it different. So it becomes a new song altogether. This is Tera Ban Jaunga with the same soul but a different arrangement. There is a lot of freshness in the song and I would say it’s going to be more soul-stirring. We shot the song 
at a location two-an-half hours away from Mumbai, but it felt like you were shooting in Greece or some location abroad.” 

The singer-composer-lyricist further adds, “I am very positive and confident that this version of Tera Ban Jaunga will receive the same amount of love as the film version. I just want it to reach every one. I think people deserve to get it more than I deserve to give it to people. People have given so much love to the original version. I think they will expect the same best out of me in the reprised version. I am very excited and confident that I will receive probably bigger love for this version.” 

Tags
Akhil Sachdeva Kabir Singh Bhushan Kumar T-Series Vaibhav Pani
Related news
News | 22 Aug 2019

'Bekhayali' acoustic: Sachet-Parampara play with arrangement but retain song's essence

MUMBAI: With many cover versions made, popular Kabir Singh song, Bekhayali’s emotional connect is growing by leaps and bound.

read more
News | 14 Aug 2019

Top singers pay song tribute to Pulwama martyrs

MUMBAI: Singers such as Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Sabri and Kabir Singh have lent their voices to a wonderfully sung track titled Tu Desh Mera for celebrating the occasion of our freedom struggle.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2019

Sachet Tandon enjoys Bekhayali's success

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Sachet Tandon who is enjoying the success of his romantic track Bekhayali from recently-released film Kabir Singh said he never thought the song would become a rage among the audience.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2019

Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya

read more
News | 02 Aug 2019

Music 'big star' in success of 'Kabir Singh'

MUMBAI:  It was back in May when Bekhayali from Kabir Singh film in young singer-composer Sachet Tandon's voice hit the music platforms. Since then it has been viewed over 86 million times on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Live101 teams up with Meet Bros to launch India's first 'Live Entertainer On Demand Platform'

MUMBAI: Live101 and Meet Bros have come together to launch a one-of-its-kind marketplace platforread more

News
Radiodays Asia Conference 2019: Meet the future of 'radio' and 'audio'

MUMBAI: Radiodays Asia is a new conference for Asia from the team who produces Radiodays Europe,read more

News
RAM Week 31: Top radio players retain spot

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 31, top radio players like Fever FM, Radio City and Radio Mirchi have retainread more

News
BIG FM, AIR Asia’s digital campaign attains major milestone; reaches 36.9 mn

MUMBAI: BIG FM and AIR Asia’s ‘Uddipa Campaign’ that flagged in Amritsar and Jalandhar markets uread more

News
Local, original content ‘best’ for radio to stay relevant, says Bhutan’s private radio pioneer

MUMBAI: Kinley Wangchuk, famously known as ‘Ganchu’ in Bhutan, established the country's firread more

top# 5 articles

1
You have to be at the top of your 'game', says rapper Ikka

MUMBAI: “We have grown up watching songs of Eminem and Sean Paul and it’s time Indian music grows too,” says rapper Ikka, who has given singles like...read more

2
Taylor Swift believes in 'moving on'!

MUMBAI:  Singer Taylor Swift says it's better to move on than be stuck in a toxic relationship. In an interview with ‘CBS Sunday Morning’, the Bad...read more

3
Qi Yama shares debut single ‘silent’ and announces show at Red Bull Music Festival Montreal

MUMBAI: Six months ago, Red Bull Music selected 20 artists to be part of this year’s Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp in Canada. Twenty-three year-...read more

4
Bollywood actress puts her 'love' for singing on backburner, makes acting current 'focus'

MUMBAI: Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria, who is looking forward to the release of her second Bollywood film, Marjaavaan, reveals her love...read more

5
Ushuaïa Ibiza, Armin Van Buuren team up again for epic one-off party

MUMBAI: After an epic joint-headline session with Above & Beyond at the legendary open-air venue earlier this summer, Dutch legend Armin van...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group