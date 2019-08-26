RadioandMusic
News |  26 Aug 2019 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani's 'Vaaste' crosses 500 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali's single, Vaaste, which had released in April, has garnered more than 500 million views in just four months on YouTube.

The song was sung by Dhvani and Nikhil D'Souza with composition by Tanishk Bagchi. The video was by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

"I still can't get over the fact that Vaaste is such a big hit. I'm just so overwhelmed that fans are loving the song and appreciating our efforts. I would like to thank Radhika ma'am, Vinay sir and Tanishk for helping me weave the magic of love on screen," said Dhvani.

The singer is also having a good time in Bollywood. Her party number, Psycho Saiyaan from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho is also winning hearts. 

(Source: IANS)

