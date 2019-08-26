Bollywood actress puts her 'love' for singing on backburner, makes acting current 'focus'

MUMBAI: Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria, who is looking forward to the release of her second Bollywood film, Marjaavaan, reveals her love for singing, while informing that her current focus is acting right now. Hence, she has put her musical dreams on the backburner for now.

The young actress, who did quite a few musicals on the stage before entering films, says her experience of working in the Grease musical is one of the high points of her entertainment career.

"It gave me the opportunity to do all the things I love most - sing, dance and act," Tara told IANS.

The soundtrack of Student of the Year 2 didn't feature her vocals.

On being asked if Marjaavaan would have her vocals, the actress said on an optimistic note, "I haven't recorded anything for Marjaavaan yet. Right now I'd like to concentrate on building my skill set for the camera and maybe put the singing on the back burner. There's a time for everything and mine will come. I know it will."

Meanwhile, the actress is associated with campaigns to encourage women.

(Source: IANS)