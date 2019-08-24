We have mixed R&B with pop music for first time: Vishal Mishra on upcoming romantic single

MUMBAI: Living up to the promise of belting out entertaining and independent music, Jackky Bhagnani's label, JJust Music has announced its next romantic single, Takda Rava. The announcement comes after the success of the label’s first pop single Prada by The Doorbeen, featuring Alia Bhatt.

What makes this single, the one to keep an eye out for, is Bhagnani’s collaboration with rising talent of the music industry, Vishal Mirshra, who has sung as well as composed the song.

Commenting on the song, Vishal says, “Takda Rava is a very special song to me. It has been magical working on it! For the first time, we mixed R&B with pop. I have been getting immense love for all my music. It feels great to discover all the possible avenues of music. I am grateful that I get to be part of both Bollywood and independent music. It has only helped me grow as a musician."

Further, on working with Jackky, Vishal says, "It’s a great experience to work with Jackky as he is an artist himself, who totally understands the composing process. He gives artists free reign to explore music, which makes them want to give their best.”

Vishal, therefore, gears to bring to music buffs a soulful romantic number that promises to be an earworm.

Besides, Jackky Bhagnani's JJust Music gradually emerges as the record label to watch out for. Their first song, Prada continues to rule music charts and parties.

Meanwhile, Vishal Mishra’s last Bollywood track, Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh has been hailed as the love ballad of 2019.