RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Aug 2019 19:40 |  By RnMTeam

We have mixed R&B with pop music for first time: Vishal Mishra on upcoming romantic single

MUMBAI: Living up to the promise of belting out entertaining and independent music, Jackky Bhagnani's label, JJust Music has announced its next romantic single, Takda Rava. The announcement comes after the success of the label’s first pop single Prada by The Doorbeen, featuring Alia Bhatt.

What makes this single, the one to keep an eye out for, is Bhagnani’s collaboration with rising talent of the music industry, Vishal Mirshra, who has sung as well as composed the song.

Commenting on the song, Vishal says, “Takda Rava is a very special song to me. It has been magical working on it! For the first time, we mixed R&B with pop. I have been getting immense love for all my music. It feels great to discover all the possible avenues of music. I am grateful that I get to be part of both Bollywood and independent music. It has only helped me grow as a musician."

Further, on working with Jackky, Vishal says, "It’s a great experience to work with Jackky as he is an artist himself, who totally understands the composing process. He gives artists free reign to explore music, which makes them want to give their best.”

Vishal, therefore, gears to bring to music buffs a soulful romantic number that promises to be an earworm.

Besides, Jackky Bhagnani's JJust Music gradually emerges as the record label to watch out for. Their first song, Prada continues to rule music charts and parties.

Meanwhile, Vishal Mishra’s last Bollywood track, Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh has been hailed as the love ballad of 2019.

Tags
Vishal Mishra The Doorbeens Jackky Bhagnani
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2019

Alia a warm, lovely person: Singer Shreya Sharma

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Sharma had a dream debut with "Prada", a song picturized on Alia Bhatt. The budding singer found the actress a warm and lovely person.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2019

Alia Bhatt motivated us to work better: The Doorbeen

MUMBAI: The Doorbeen boys of Lamberghini fame Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut non-Hindi film music video, Prada, was a motivating experience.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2019

Alia Bhatt's 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has given a Stranger Things twist to her debut music video for The Doorbeens song, Prada in order to tease fans.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2019

Labels should have 'vision' like Jackky Bhagnani, says The Doorbeen

MUMBAI: The Doorben boys, who are widely known for their song Lamborghini have associated with Jackky Bhagnani’s music label called Jjust Music.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2019

Rajeev Khandelwal's 'Sirf Tu' rediscovers romance

MUMBAI: The song Sirf Tu from actor Rajiv Khandelwal's upcoming film- Pranaam will be released on Wednesday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 31: Top radio players retain spot

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 31, top radio players like Fever FM, Radio City and Radio Mirchi have retainread more

News
BIG FM, AIR Asia’s digital campaign attains major milestone; reaches 36.9 mn

MUMBAI: BIG FM and AIR Asia’s ‘Uddipa Campaign’ that flagged in Amritsar and Jalandhar markets uread more

News
Local, original content ‘best’ for radio to stay relevant, says Bhutan’s private radio pioneer

MUMBAI: Kinley Wangchuk, famously known as ‘Ganchu’ in Bhutan, established the country's firread more

News
Sony Music's division releases special music video for Bruce Springsteen's 'I'll Stand By You'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment’s division, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings released a speciaread more

News
Discoveration: Hungama Artist Aloud announces stellar lineup for second season of music series

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has annoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Christina Aguilera escaped chaotic household with music

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera says music helped her escape chaotic household while growing up. The singer opened up about...read more

2
Ranu Mondal records song with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: We had earlier informed about Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya offering a song titled, Teri Meri Kahani to Internet sensation,...read more

3
Music industry mourns Arun Jaitley’s sudden demise

MUMBAI: In what has come as shocking news, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley died, today, at 12:07pm at AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment post being...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali enthrals audience with debut gig at NM College

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is quite popular among youth, recently performed her first gig at the cultural fest of NM College in Mumbai. ...read more

5
We have mixed R&B with pop music for first time: Vishal Mishra on upcoming romantic single

MUMBAI: Living up to the promise of belting out entertaining and independent music, Jackky Bhagnani's label, JJust Music has announced its next...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group