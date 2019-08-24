Music industry mourns Arun Jaitley’s sudden demise

MUMBAI: In what has come as shocking news, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley died, today, at 12:07pm at AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment post being admitted on 9 August for restlessness and breathlessness. Music industry peeps have expressed grief on the sudden demise of the former Union and Finance Minister.

Lata Mangeshkar

Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Arun Jaitley ji.

A dynamic leader, a thorough gentleman and our former Finance Minister. Very kindly, he had come over to meet me and we spoke for a long time. Will cherish those memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/DIhrkgnKms — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 24, 2019

Asha Bhonsle

Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family. — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 24, 2019

Adnan Sami

Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul.

Rest in Peace.#ArunJaitley — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 24, 2019

Ehsaan Noorani

RIP @arunjaitley sir an intellectual and a gentleman ..... — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) August 24, 2019

Mika Singh

Very sad news for us all, Our respected @arunjaitley has sadly passed away.. He was a very good soul with a great heart. May God bless his soul. Rest in peace... pic.twitter.com/CAsXzC1CGE — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 24, 2019

Daler Mehndi