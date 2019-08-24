Music industry mourns Arun Jaitley’s sudden demise
MUMBAI: In what has come as shocking news, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley died, today, at 12:07pm at AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment post being admitted on 9 August for restlessness and breathlessness. Music industry peeps have expressed grief on the sudden demise of the former Union and Finance Minister.
Lata Mangeshkar
Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Arun Jaitley ji.
A dynamic leader, a thorough gentleman and our former Finance Minister. Very kindly, he had come over to meet me and we spoke for a long time. Will cherish those memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/DIhrkgnKms
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 24, 2019
Asha Bhonsle
Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family.
— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 24, 2019
Adnan Sami
Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul.
Rest in Peace.#ArunJaitley
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 24, 2019
Ehsaan Noorani
RIP @arunjaitley sir an intellectual and a gentleman .....
— Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) August 24, 2019
Mika Singh
Very sad news for us all, Our respected @arunjaitley has sadly passed away.. He was a very good soul with a great heart. May God bless his soul. Rest in peace... pic.twitter.com/CAsXzC1CGE
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 24, 2019
Daler Mehndi
Saddened to hear about passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace !
— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) August 24, 2019