News |  24 Aug 2019 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

Music industry mourns Arun Jaitley’s sudden demise

MUMBAI: In what has come as shocking news, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley died, today, at 12:07pm at AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment post being admitted on 9 August for restlessness and breathlessness. Music industry peeps have expressed grief on the sudden demise of the former Union and Finance Minister.

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhonsle

Adnan Sami

Ehsaan Noorani

Mika Singh

Daler Mehndi

