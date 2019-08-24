'Mental health' responsible for Camila Cabello not being social media frenzy!

MUMBAI: Havana hitmaker Camila Cabello says she does not want to go on social media that much because it affects her mental health.

The Señorita crooner tries to stay away from Instagram as much as possible because she can't help but absorb the negativity and allow it to affect her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote, "Really wanted to send love to everyone on here. I don't go on social media that much cause it's not good for me, and I don't know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don't read it.”

"But I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways! So to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we're human! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe," she further said in her post.

Cabello says she has been trying to focus on meditation and breathing to help reduce her anxiety on a day-to-day basis and added that can feel it improving her life.

"I've been doing this lately and it's helped me so much, I didn't understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I've been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving," she added.

She says she was constantly trapped in her over thinking and being in her head as opposed to the present moment.

"Lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much," she said.

Lastly, she gave meditation tips to keep your mind cool, "Inhale for five seconds through your nose and exhale for five seconds through your mouth and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils. Do it three times a day and whenever you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. I know lots of us on here are growing up and learning how to be human lol, and that can be intense and hard sometimes."