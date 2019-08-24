Jigar Saraiya gears for solo music debut in Hindi pop

MUMBAI: Jigar Sariya, who is one half of the Bollywood composer duo of Sachin-Jigar, is gearing for his solo music debut in the world of Hindi pop.

Titled, Ruka Hoon, the musician will be seen romancing popular television actress, Sanjeeda Shaikh in the foreseen pop music video. The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and written and sung by Jigar.

"Sanjeeda looks like a dream and is so immensely talented. It's almost like I made it keeping her in mind," said Jigar, who also shared first look of the video on his twitter handle.

Son Music India also dropped teaser of the romantic song on its social media handle.

The video showcases Jigar persuading Sanjeeda to say a ‘yes’. The Punjabi vocals of the song, its melody, chemistry between the leads and the picturesque locations of Istanbul, Turkey, hint at a romantic number, which will be worth the wait!

Meanwhile, Ruka Hoon is slated to release on 26 August 2019.

