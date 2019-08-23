RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Aug 2019 20:39 |  By Minal Metkari

Neeti Mohan records for music composer Imman

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan has recorded a song for famous South Indian music composer Imman. The Kanha Re singer shared the news on her instagram handle.

She shared a picture of her posing with Imman.

The caption read, “HIGH on your song @immancomposer. What a mad track to collaborate on!!! Superb recording session in Chennai yesterday. Guys! You will hear about the track from the maestro himself @immancomposer soon. Till then do send him your love for the good music he is creating.”

Mohan didn’t reveal the language in which, she has recorded the song.

She also praised the composer, “Imman you are an exceptionally gifted musician. And I feel privileged to sing for you each time.”

The Jiya Re singer has earlier crooned Rain Rain Go Go and Hello Mister in Tamil for Imman. She also sang the Kannada version of Hello Mister.

Tags
Neeti Mohan D. Imman music composer Instagram Jiya Re Singer Tamil Chennai
Related news
News | 23 Aug 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali enthrals audience with debut gig at NM College

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is quite popular among youth, recently performed her first gig at the cultural fest of NM College in Mumbai. The audience was pumped up and couldn't stop singing and hooting as the Leja Re singer put forth an energetic performance.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Miley, Kaitlynn send Brody Jenner a cannabis birthday hamper

MUMBAI:  Pop singer Miley Cyrus's friend Kaitlynn Carter sent her estranged husband Brody Jenner a weed bouquet for his birthday, along with a cannabis gift set.She signed the gift card from herself and Cyrus, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Internet sensation to sing for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show for kids, Superstar Singer, will have the recent internet sensation Ranu Mandol as a special guest.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Miley 'devastated' after Liam files for divorce

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus truly loved being married to actor Liam Hemsworth and is devastated that the marriage didn't work, says a source.Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of their marriage, and nearly a decade of dating. 

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Charlie Puth's 'I Warned Myself' crosses two million views

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Charlie Puth has returned with a new song, I Warned Myself, which crossed over two million views on YouTube within a few hours of its release.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music's division releases special music video for Bruce Springsteen's 'I'll Stand By You'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment’s division, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings released a speciaread more

News
Discoveration: Hungama Artist Aloud announces stellar lineup for second season of music series

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has annoread more

News
Witness 'music' women dominate 2019 Video Music Awards exclusively on Vh1

MUMBAI: With top women in music dominating nominations, 2019 Videread more

News
Spotify's 'Sunte Ja' hits high note with Indian consumers

MUMBAI: Spotify India’s first multi-lingual national TV-led camparead more

News
Enjoy Spotify Premium free for three months, offer begins today

MUMBAI: For those thinking about signing up for Spotify Premium, today is their lucky day. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali enthrals audience with debut gig at NM College

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is quite popular among youth, recently performed her first gig at the cultural fest of NM College in Mumbai. ...read more

2
Madonna supports Miley Cyrus amidst latter's divorce storm

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has lent support to pop star Miley Cyrus, who has been accused of cheating on her former husband Liam Hemsworth.After Miley...read more

3
Janmashtmi Special: Hema Malini surprises fans, sings two Krishna songs

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini has crooned two Krishna songs namely, Krishna Mantra and...read more

4
Monali Thakur's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's cult song 'Pani Pani Re' will soothe your ears

MUMBAI:  Monali Thakur’s recently released song, Pani Pani Re is going to melt your heart, as the Badri Ki Dulhania singer has given her touch to the...read more

5
Ranu Mondal records song with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: We had earlier informed about Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya offering a song titled, Teri Meri Kahani to Internet sensation,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group