Neeti Mohan records for music composer Imman

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan has recorded a song for famous South Indian music composer Imman. The Kanha Re singer shared the news on her instagram handle.

She shared a picture of her posing with Imman.

The caption read, “HIGH on your song @immancomposer. What a mad track to collaborate on!!! Superb recording session in Chennai yesterday. Guys! You will hear about the track from the maestro himself @immancomposer soon. Till then do send him your love for the good music he is creating.”

Mohan didn’t reveal the language in which, she has recorded the song.

She also praised the composer, “Imman you are an exceptionally gifted musician. And I feel privileged to sing for you each time.”

The Jiya Re singer has earlier crooned Rain Rain Go Go and Hello Mister in Tamil for Imman. She also sang the Kannada version of Hello Mister.