RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Aug 2019 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

Monali Thakur's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's cult song 'Pani Pani Re' will soothe your ears

MUMBAI:  Monali Thakur’s recently released song, Pani Pani Re is going to melt your heart, as the Badri Ki Dulhania singer has given her touch to the cult song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

“The idea of Pani Pani Re came quite abruptly and beautifully. Sometimes you don't plan things, they suddenly come to you, which you do in a drive,” said Monali.

She further elaborated, “I was sitting somewhere in the Alps and was humming this song. Suddenly, I felt it's such a beautiful song that I wished to have a rendition of mine to it. I immediately took to google to find out who had the rights of the song and got Sony Music India in the search engine. I immediately called a sitting in the midst of nature and spontaneously asked them if they would like to have a new version of this song in my voice. I suggested them that it will have a completely new soundtrack so that the millennial crowd can hear a new take on it, with a fresh sound. They said yes to it the very next day after confirming the rights and that’s how the process started.”

Thakur mentioned that working on this rendition was an exciting experience, “We shot the music video in Switzerland, capturing beautiful locations in the heart of Alps. So, basically, we had a beautiful holiday and also a super productive two days of shooting the video. The song is a melody and Gulzar’s words with beautifully untouched raw natural locations. The video had to be simple yet beautiful,” added the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage vocalist.

The lyrics of the original song were penned by Gulzar while its music was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

When asked if Monali whether she would share the song video with the original makers, she exclaimed, “The three milestones Lata Mangeshkar, Gulzar, and Vishal Bhardwaj, are literal ‘living legends’ of our country. I cannot express properly, how a big admirer, I am of all of them. So, I don’t think, I have the courage to make them hear or see the video as I will be petrified to disappoint them. But on the other hand, it will mean the world to me if they hear it and watch it.”

Click here to view the video:

She also mentioned that the entire team didn’t touch the original composition at all to prevent disturbing its flawless masterpiece. It has just been treated with a completely new sound and production and Monali’s efforts being paid off with this soulful rendition.

Thakur’s recent work includes Ho Jaa Awara, which released recently. The song is from the upcoming film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), starring Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, in her impressive voice.

On her upcoming projects front, the singer revealed about soon coming up with an original number!

So stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com for more updates.

Tags
Monali Thakur Vishal Bhardwaj Lata Mangeshkar Gulzar music
Related news
News | 23 Aug 2019

Madonna supports Miley Cyrus amidst latter's divorce storm

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has lent support to pop star Miley Cyrus, who has been accused of cheating on her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

read more
News | 23 Aug 2019

Will Zomato delivery boy who sang 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' get a singing offer?

MUMBAI: After Ruma Mondal broke internet by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagmaa, a 16-year-old Zomato delivery boy, Pranjit Haloi from Guwahati, took internet by storm. A video of singing Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara has gone viral.

read more
News | 23 Aug 2019

Taylor Swift releases 'Lover' music video

MUMBAI: Grammy winner Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for her latest song Lover. The 29-year-old singer released the romantic video, which also stars her longtime backup dancer Christian O

read more
News | 23 Aug 2019

Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus in a series of tweets has denied cheating on actor Liam Hemsworth on social media. Cyrus on Thursday took to Twitter to deny all rumors about cheating on her estranged husband

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Internet sensation to sing for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show for kids, Superstar Singer, will have the recent internet sensation Ranu Mandol as a special guest.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music's division releases special music video for Bruce Springsteen's 'I'll Stand By You'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment’s division, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings released a speciaread more

News
Discoveration: Hungama Artist Aloud announces stellar lineup for second season of music series

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has annoread more

News
Witness 'music' women dominate 2019 Video Music Awards exclusively on Vh1

MUMBAI: With top women in music dominating nominations, 2019 Videread more

News
Spotify's 'Sunte Ja' hits high note with Indian consumers

MUMBAI: Spotify India’s first multi-lingual national TV-led camparead more

News
Enjoy Spotify Premium free for three months, offer begins today

MUMBAI: For those thinking about signing up for Spotify Premium, today is their lucky day. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Internet sensation to sing for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show for kids, Superstar Singer, will have the recent internet...read more

2
Will Zomato delivery boy who sang 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' get a singing offer?

MUMBAI: After Ruma Mondal broke internet by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagmaa, a 16-year-old Zomato delivery boy, Pranjit...read more

3
Madonna supports Miley Cyrus amidst latter's divorce storm

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has lent support to pop star Miley Cyrus, who has been accused of cheating on her former husband Liam Hemsworth.After Miley...read more

4
Ranu Mondal records song with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: We had earlier informed about Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya offering a song titled, Teri Meri Kahani to Internet sensation,...read more

5
Neeti Mohan records for music composer Imman

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan has recorded a song for famous South Indian music composer Imman. The Kanha Re singer shared the news on her instagram...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group