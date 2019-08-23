Monali Thakur's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's cult song 'Pani Pani Re' will soothe your ears

MUMBAI: Monali Thakur’s recently released song, Pani Pani Re is going to melt your heart, as the Badri Ki Dulhania singer has given her touch to the cult song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

“The idea of Pani Pani Re came quite abruptly and beautifully. Sometimes you don't plan things, they suddenly come to you, which you do in a drive,” said Monali.

She further elaborated, “I was sitting somewhere in the Alps and was humming this song. Suddenly, I felt it's such a beautiful song that I wished to have a rendition of mine to it. I immediately took to google to find out who had the rights of the song and got Sony Music India in the search engine. I immediately called a sitting in the midst of nature and spontaneously asked them if they would like to have a new version of this song in my voice. I suggested them that it will have a completely new soundtrack so that the millennial crowd can hear a new take on it, with a fresh sound. They said yes to it the very next day after confirming the rights and that’s how the process started.”

Thakur mentioned that working on this rendition was an exciting experience, “We shot the music video in Switzerland, capturing beautiful locations in the heart of Alps. So, basically, we had a beautiful holiday and also a super productive two days of shooting the video. The song is a melody and Gulzar’s words with beautifully untouched raw natural locations. The video had to be simple yet beautiful,” added the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage vocalist.

The lyrics of the original song were penned by Gulzar while its music was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

When asked if Monali whether she would share the song video with the original makers, she exclaimed, “The three milestones Lata Mangeshkar, Gulzar, and Vishal Bhardwaj, are literal ‘living legends’ of our country. I cannot express properly, how a big admirer, I am of all of them. So, I don’t think, I have the courage to make them hear or see the video as I will be petrified to disappoint them. But on the other hand, it will mean the world to me if they hear it and watch it.”

Click here to view the video:

She also mentioned that the entire team didn’t touch the original composition at all to prevent disturbing its flawless masterpiece. It has just been treated with a completely new sound and production and Monali’s efforts being paid off with this soulful rendition.

Thakur’s recent work includes Ho Jaa Awara, which released recently. The song is from the upcoming film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), starring Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, in her impressive voice.

On her upcoming projects front, the singer revealed about soon coming up with an original number!

