RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Aug 2019 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Madonna supports Miley Cyrus amidst latter's divorce storm

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has lent support to pop star Miley Cyrus, who has been accused of cheating on her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

After Miley on Thursday took to Twitter to deny all rumors about cheating on Hemsworth, saying she has nothing to hide, Madonna responded to Miley's post, to say ‘there is no need to apologize’.

"Thank God!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize," Madonna wrote.

Earlier in the day, Miley wrote, "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 percent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom."

She added she got "kicked out of a hotel in Transylvania" forgetting Hemsworth a "pen*s cake and licking it" and "swung on a wrecking ball naked".

Miley further said: "But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed. There are no secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I have grown up. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. But at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar." 

Other celebrities applauded Cyrus for speaking up Bella Thorne and Shailene Woodley. 

Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of marriage, and nearly a decade of dating.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Madonna Liam Hemsworth Shailene Woodley Miley Cyrus Bella Thorne music
Related news
News | 23 Aug 2019

Monali Thakur's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's cult song 'Pani Pani Re' will soothe your ears

MUMBAI:  Monali Thakur’s recently released song, Pani Pani Re is going to melt your heart, as the Badri Ki Dulhania singer has given her touch to the cult song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

read more
News | 23 Aug 2019

Taylor Swift releases 'Lover' music video

MUMBAI: Grammy winner Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for her latest song Lover. The 29-year-old singer released the romantic video, which also stars her longtime backup dancer Christian O

read more
News | 23 Aug 2019

Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus in a series of tweets has denied cheating on actor Liam Hemsworth on social media. Cyrus on Thursday took to Twitter to deny all rumors about cheating on her estranged husband

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Miley, Kaitlynn send Brody Jenner a cannabis birthday hamper

MUMBAI:  Pop singer Miley Cyrus's friend Kaitlynn Carter sent her estranged husband Brody Jenner a weed bouquet for his birthday, along with a cannabis gift set.She signed the gift card from herself and Cyrus, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Miley 'devastated' after Liam files for divorce

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus truly loved being married to actor Liam Hemsworth and is devastated that the marriage didn't work, says a source.Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of their marriage, and nearly a decade of dating. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music's division releases special music video for Bruce Springsteen's 'I'll Stand By You'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment’s division, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings released a speciaread more

News
Discoveration: Hungama Artist Aloud announces stellar lineup for second season of music series

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has annoread more

News
Witness 'music' women dominate 2019 Video Music Awards exclusively on Vh1

MUMBAI: With top women in music dominating nominations, 2019 Videread more

News
Spotify's 'Sunte Ja' hits high note with Indian consumers

MUMBAI: Spotify India’s first multi-lingual national TV-led camparead more

News
Enjoy Spotify Premium free for three months, offer begins today

MUMBAI: For those thinking about signing up for Spotify Premium, today is their lucky day. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ranu Mondal records song with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: We had earlier informed about Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya offering a song titled, Teri Meri Kahani to Internet sensation,...read more

2
Neeti Mohan records for music composer Imman

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan has recorded a song for famous South Indian music composer Imman. The Kanha Re singer shared the news on her instagram...read more

3
Janmashtmi Special: Hema Malini surprises fans, sings two Krishna songs

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini has crooned two Krishna songs namely, Krishna Mantra and...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali enthrals audience with debut gig at NM College

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is quite popular among youth, recently performed her first gig at the cultural fest of NM College in Mumbai. ...read more

5
Monali Thakur's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's cult song 'Pani Pani Re' will soothe your ears

MUMBAI:  Monali Thakur’s recently released song, Pani Pani Re is going to melt your heart, as the Badri Ki Dulhania singer has given her touch to the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group