Janmashtmi Special: Hema Malini surprises fans, sings two Krishna songs

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini has crooned two Krishna songs namely, Krishna Mantra and Krishna Mahamantra for Times Music.

Composed by Vivek Prakash and written by Das Narayan (Narayan Agrawal), these traditional mool mantras have been gracefully re-imagined.

“I have always found peace in spirituality and meditation. On the auspicious event of Janmashtmi, I wanted to share the joy of meditation and Krishna Bhakti with everyone who wants to feel like I have felt. It was a divine experience. Hopefully, everyone experiences the same divinity while listening to it,” the actress exclaimed.

Hema Malini’s talent knows no bounds. From a graceful dancer, to a beautiful actress and a passionate social worker, she has justified every role ever taken. Earlier with Times Music, Hema Malini made her singing debut with a song called, Soundarya Lahari.

Hema Malini is very spiritually inclined. She is a Krishna devotee and these albums come just in time for Krishna Janmastmi. The songs are calming and very soothing to listen. Times Music Spiritual’s YouTube channel will host four-minute versions of the songs. While, on all streaming platforms 50 minute version of the songs will be available for meditation and chanting purposes.

Krishna Mantra and Krishna Mahamantra are Times Music exclusive release and are available to watch/listen on Times Music Spiritual YouTube channel.

Watch Krishna mantra here

Watch ‘Krishna Mahamantra’ here