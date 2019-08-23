Happy Hardy and Heer: 'Looteri' from Himesh Reshammiya starrer out now!

MUMBAI: After recording, Teri Meri Kahaani with the internet sensation Ranu Mondal yesterday, Himesh Reshammiya has released the next song, Looteri from his upcoming film, Happy, Hardy and Heer.

It is sung by Aaryan Tiwari, who has also penned the song along with Himesh. The song revolves around Himesh’s character in the film talking about his experiences with his ex girlfriend. The music video is beautifully shot in Europe.

Speaking about Looteri, Himesh exclaimed, “This song is in a very different space and I am sure many people will relate to the lyrics as well. Aaryan has done a fabulous job.”

“We will be releasing Teri Meri Kahani next, which I recorded with Ranuji yesterday. I cannot wait for all music lovers to hear the song. We are planning to release it with a big event. It makes me really happy that such a soulful voice of Ranu Mondal is reaching out to people of my country,” the Bollywood composer further expressed.

Happy Hardy and Heer is a musical romantic comedy starring Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann.