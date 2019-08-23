Dhvani Bhanushali enthrals audience with debut gig at NM College

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is quite popular among youth, recently performed her first gig at the cultural fest of NM College in Mumbai.

The audience was pumped up and couldn't stop singing and hooting as the Leja Re singer put forth an energetic performance.

Exclaiming about her performance, Dhvani said, “This was my first concert and it is always going to be special to me. The vibe and energy of the crowd was ecstatic and it took all of my nervousness away. It was a surreal feeling! I thank everyone for showing so much love and support always.”

Well, it was definitely a very memorable gig for Dhvani, who has ruled charts this year, to become the youngest pop singer in India!