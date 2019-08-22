RadioandMusic
Raja Kumari turns heads at Lakme Fashion Week, walks ramp for Gundi Studios

MUMBAI: While Katrina Kaif turning showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week has been the talk of the town, we just came across international rapper Raja Kumari, who also turned heads at the celebrated fashion gala as she walked the ramp for Gundi Studios. This was a debut for both Raja Kumari and the brand, founded by Natasha Sumant, in the world of fashion.

Apart from taking over the runway, the rapper, who will be featuring on RED FM’s platform, RED Indies also enthralled audience with her energetic performance on her latest track SHOOK from her music album Blood Line.

Commenting on her performance, Raja Kumari exclaimed"Growing up with a mix of American and Indian culture, I have always looked up to independent women around me and aspired to be one myself.”

“I feel every woman has that ‘Gundi’ inside her that is waiting to come out and stand up against all odds. Through my songwriting and rapping career and the pieces from Gundi Studios, I have been able to connect my inner Gundi with myself. The concept behind each Gundi piece is so thoughtful and I am super proud to have been a part of their collection that embodies the spirit of rebellion and one that is inspired by the various movements involving powerful women,” she added.

The rapper donned a stylish ensemble, a fusion, created by Natasha, which was a combination of half-draped saree clubbed with a velvet sports bra and shorts. She adorned a pair of gold shoes and bold makeup to complete her look.

Gundi Studios celebrated outspoken women by flashing its streetwear collection yesterday at the festive/winter 2019 edition of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). Every piece of Gundi clothing features its signature branding embroidered using traditional Zardozi techniques and is made in partnership with Indian suppliers that meaningfully impact the livelihood of desi women. 

